Hastings County approves mandatory vaccination policy
Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or of a formal exemption will soon be required for all Hastings County employees and others working in county facilities.
County council approved the new vaccination policy Wednesday during a special meeting of council.
Warden Rick Phillips said it’s in place to protect workers and the public. The county’s operations include two long-term care homes, the region’s paramedic service, social services, and child-care centres.
It applies to all county employees, contractors, volunteers and students. It also applies to members of council and its committees if they attend county workplaces.
“We have taken great care in crafting it,” said Phillips, who added Hastings and Prince Edward Counties’ medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, had reviewed and endorsed the document.
“The science is clear. Vaccinations work and provide a path for resuming a more normal life for all of us,” Phillips said.
People may obtain valid medical or “creed-based” exemptions from vaccination, chief administrative officer Jim Pine told council.
Proof of vaccination status or exemption will be required starting Sept. 29, he said.
“Anybody who is not fully vaccinated or who has a medical- or creed-based exemption will be required to submit to rapid antigen testing on a daily basis coming into the facilities, and they will be required to complete an education program as approved by the county,” said Pine.
Most county workers are already required to wear personal protective equipment, he said. Those who are not will have to wear it if they are exempt from vaccination or aren’t vaccinated fully, said Pine.
“Thirty days after the end of September, any remaining individuals who are not fully vaccinated or who are not fully vaccinated or who do not have an approved medical or creed-based exemption will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence for up to 30 days or until proof of compliance has been submitted.
“The policy is clear that continued non-compliance with the policy beyond the 30-day leave … will bring further consequences, up to and including the potential termination of employment,” Pine added.
Oct. 29 will be the last day on which those affected can receive their last dose of vaccine to avoid repercussions, he said. Disciplinary action will be his responsibility, the policy states.
Pine said he hopes all but those with exemptions will be vaccinated fully by that deadline.
“For any new hires, they will have to be fully vaccinated” or provide proof of an exemption, Pine said in a later telephone interview.
Hastings Highlands Mayor Tracy Hagar was the only county councillor to vote against the policy’s implementation. An interview with Hagar, who was in a township council meeting Wednesday afternoon, could not be arranged by the day’s deadline.
Council discussed the policy at length during a more than one-hour closed online session, but there was no discussion during the roughly 10-minute open session which followed.
Warden Phillips said Hagar had “good questions” during the closed session.
“She was entitled to have her opinion and we encouraged her to do that,” he said.
“We all had questions, but at the end of the day we all recognized we have an obligation,” said Phillips.
“The only agenda we have is to protect the people around us and our residents and the people who work for Hastings County.
“I’m sure that some people have a legitimate reason for not getting the vaccine,” he said.
Council heard the unions representing workers will receive notice of the policy’s implementation.
Pine said he did not know how many workers may have exemptions; the number of exemptions to date, if any, was unavailable. Pine said he and department heads have heard “very little” reaction from workers since late August, when council ordered the development of the new policy.
Neither of the two staff messages he received expressed any opposition to the upcoming requirements, Pine said.
“I think most unions will be understanding that we all have to get through this together,” added Phillips.