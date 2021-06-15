





Share this Story: Hastings County asks Ontario to address gypsy moth issue

Hastings County asks Ontario to address gypsy moth issue Photo by Luke Hendry

Article content As gypsy moth caterpillars ravage local trees, Hastings County politicians are uniting in demanding Ontario take action against the voracious creatures. County council’s finance committee voted Tuesday to recommend council endorse a resolution made by Centre Hastings council. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hastings County asks Ontario to address gypsy moth issue Back to video The June 9 resolution asks Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to conduct “a robust surveillance program” this fall to identify hotspots of gypsy moth activity and measure their population density in central Ontario. It also requests results be shared with affected municipalities and that the ministry recommend a plan for a coordinated curbing of the moth population in 2022. The ministry should also conduct a treatment program in partnership with consenting municipalities, the resolution states. “We’re just asking them to work with us and be a willing partner …(to) help our residents if they wish to opt into a spraying program,” Centre Hastings Mayor Tom Deline told fellow county councillors in Tuesday’s online meeting.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’re not saying it’s all their responsibility,” he said, adding the ministry must lead the way. “You can’t tell me they haven’t looked at this stuff,” said Deline. “We know you can’t just go out and spray private land. What if you contaminate a private well somewhere?” he added. “The whole question with all of us is liability,” agreed Warden Rick Phillips, reeve of Tyendinaga Township. But he said there remain questions about liability, potential effects upon human health, and more. “We need answers to all of those questions,” said Phillips. He said some people are expecting the county “to immediately order a helicopter” and begin spraying pesticides. “We don’t have the ability or the permission from landowners to do this.” Phillips said he received a letter from the ministry which reported the defoliation caused by the moths’ larvae, or caterpillars, has not been proven to cause “whole-tree mortality.” Hardwood trees may produce a second crop of leaves, he said, quoting from the letter. The ministry reports damage inflicted by moths defoliated 47,203 hectares in 2019 – and 586,385 hectares a year later. “All affected districts reported an increase in area defoliated from 2019,” the ministry’s website states. The ministry’s 2020 survey predicted severe damage is likely this year in Bancroft, Peterborough, Kemptville, Midhurst and Aurora. A ministry map of projected damage shows a red band of severe damage forecasted across central Hastings County.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A ministry spokesperson told The Intelligencer the ministry doesn’t oversee moth populations on private land. She suggested property owners wrap bands of burlap around trees in spring. Larvae will then gather on the bands, making them easier to find and kill. In fall, remove and destroy egg masses, the ministry suggests. Marmora and Lake Mayor Jan O’Neill said she requested input from the area’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza. She said his resulting letter noted caterpillars were not affecting human health directly. It’s not within health units’ mandate to comment upon pesticide application “outside of human settlements.” “Caterpillars are not impacting human health directly,” O’Neill quoted Oglaza as saying. She said he deemed use of a non-toxic pesticide to preserve mature trees in public parks to be acceptable. Oglaza recommended hiring an arborist to evaluate a given area. A management plan should likely include studying the impact of infestation, control strategies and plans to replace trees. The Intelligencer requested a copy of the letter from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. The request was not granted by Tuesday’s deadline. Other councillors also put the onus on Ontario. “I strongly suggest we start really pushing for this,” said Limerick Reeve Carl Stefanski. “It is a big problem,” said Tweed Mayor Jo-Anne Albert, reporting calls from concerned residents. ““Eventually it will affect our economy. It will affect jobs. It will affect tree cover,” claimed Deputy Warden and Carlow/Mayo Reeve Bonnie Adams. All members of county council are members of the finance committee. Council is therefore expected to endorse the Centre Hastings resolution at its June 24 meeting. To view the ministry’s webpage on the subject, visit tinyurl.com/ontmoth.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville