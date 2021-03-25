Hastings County budget approved with one vote against
Hastings County councillors have approved their annual budget – but not unanimously.
In a recorded vote he requested, Hastings Highlands Mayor Vic Bodnar was the lone councillor to oppose passing the budget. He had endorsed it during last week’s county finance committee meeting, though he expressed concerns about the municipal levy increasing by 3.19 per cent.
Bodnar said his township council asked him to make a motion requiring the budget be sent back to staff in an attempt to reduce it by one per cent.
“We have held our budget to under (a) one per cent increase,” he said of his own council.
Bodnar said if the county and others do not, it makes adhering to the township budget more difficult.
Other councillors declined to second the motion, and it failed.
The total operating budget is about $158 million, with projected revenue of $117 million.
An increase in assessment – new taxpayers moving to the county – of one per cent means taxpayers won’t feel the full effect of the levy, treasurer Sue Horwood said. The residential tax rate is to increase by 2.16 per cent.
“This means an increase of $15 for the residential taxpayer … with an average assessment of $186,000,” Horwood said. “Total taxes paid for the county levy are $555.”
“All our operations have been affected by COVID-19,” Horwood said. She said the county was asked to help the area’s most vulnerable during the pandemic. In an earlier interview, she said funding from senior levels of government meant the county incurred no significant pandemic-related costs.
There are, however, still questions about future provincial spending and whether changes announced by Ontario in 2019 and paused last year will now take effect.
The county cut four positions in the community and human services department, increased a part-time paramedic maintenance supply technician job to full-time, and put on hold a five-year staffing plan to increase long-term care staffing. The latter is due to Ontario’s announcement Wednesday it will provide, by 2025, four hours of daily care per long-term care resident.
“We’d like it to happen today,” Warden Rick Phillips said in a later interview. He said the county and the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus will “absolutely” advocate for a shorter timeline.
He added he understands there is “only so much money” available.
All county committees endorsed this year’s budget matters unanimously.
Mayors Tom Deline of Centre Hastings and Carl Stefanski of Limerick, joined Phillips, on Thursday spoke in favour of the budget.
“I would never think of challenging the budget … I think it’s very concise,” Stefanski said.
“It’s a large budget but it’s a large operation,” Deline said.
“With everything that’s going on in our world today, and our country today, I think it’s an excellent move forward.”
Phillips, who is reeve of Tyendinaga Township, said he’d rather county council approved the budget unanimously, but he understands the concern of Hastings Highland’s mayor and council.
“I believe council members shouldn’t just automatically rubber-stamp something if they have something to say,” Phillips said.
“Hastings Highlands is the biggest of all of us,” he said. The township was formed by the amalgamation of the former Monteagle, Herschel, and Bangor, Wicklow and McClure Townships.
“Their assessment’s the biggest, and they’re levied on their assessment,” said Phillips.
But he said county staff did “a phenomenal job” in setting the budget amid the pandemic and other pressures.
Phillips – while expressing gratitude for senior governments’ funding – said the provincial downloading years ago of road maintenance onto municipalities continues to hurt their budgets.
If provincial Connecting Link funding were granted to maintain, for example, Highway 62 in Hastings Highlands or Shannonville Road in Tyendinaga, it could ease that burden, Phillips said.
Council, meanwhile, approved all committee recommendations, including one asking the county to call upon Ontario to implement restrictions involving the sale, import and exhibition of exotic animals.