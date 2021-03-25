Hastings County budget approved with one vote against

Hastings County councillors have approved their annual budget – but not unanimously.

In a recorded vote he requested, Hastings Highlands Mayor Vic Bodnar was the lone councillor to oppose passing the budget. He had endorsed it during last week’s county finance committee meeting, though he expressed concerns about the municipal levy increasing by 3.19 per cent.

Bodnar said his township council asked him to make a motion requiring the budget be sent back to staff in an attempt to reduce it by one per cent.

“We have held our budget to under (a) one per cent increase,” he said of his own council.

Bodnar said if the county and others do not, it makes adhering to the township budget more difficult.

Other councillors declined to second the motion, and it failed.

The total operating budget is about $158 million, with projected revenue of $117 million.

An increase in assessment – new taxpayers moving to the county – of one per cent means taxpayers won’t feel the full effect of the levy, treasurer Sue Horwood said. The residential tax rate is to increase by 2.16 per cent.