Hastings County council demands Ontario deliver more vaccine

Efforts to increase the local supply of COVID-19 vaccine continue, with Hastings County council pressing Ontario's health minister to deliver. Councillors passed a motion during Thursday's monthly meeting in which they backed Warden Rick Phillips' April 21 letter to Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott. "To further delay our vaccine delivery will not only affect members of our vulnerable populations who have yet to receive their vaccination, it will also put more pressure on an already strained local healthcare system," Phillips wrote, saying the fight against the virus is at a "critical point," with vaccination important to protect citizens and preserve health care. "On behalf of Hastings County Council, I urge the ministry to reconsider their decision to reduce vaccine supply in our region." His letter came six days after Hastings and Prince Edward Counties' medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, opposed Ontario's reduction of 25 per cent in local vaccine supply. He's the chief executive officer of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which oversees the mass-vaccination clinics in Belleville, Trenton, Picton, Madoc Township and Bancroft.

Copies of both letters were part of Thursday's council agenda. The province's move resulted in the postponement of about 1,500 appointments at those clinics, the health unit's Dr. Ethan Toumishey said Tuesday. Oglaza wrote that strains the health care system by delaying shots for people already at risk of severe complications from the virus due to age or chronic health conditions, as well as delaying doses for people caring for those most at risk. Despite giving vaccines to eligible people "as soon as we receive them, he wrote, "I must emphasize that we are not being provided enough vaccines to expedite protection" for those at greatest risk. Oglaza has said the local clinics could be vaccinating at triple the rate seen in late March but lacks the doses. "As the result of staggered age eligibility criteria, and inequitable booking practices with the provincial booking system, many of our clinics' appointments have been booked by individuals who reside out of our catchment area, further reducing access to the most vulnerable in our region," he added. Vaccine allocation also did not correspond with a rapid increase of cases and the local positivity rate, Oglaza wrote, noting increased hospitalizations. Local hospitals lack the capacity to deal with a large surge, he added. Officials with Quinte Health Care, which operates the hospitals in Belleville, Picton, Bancroft and Trenton, have said they are prepared for an expected increase in COVID-19 patients, though they are already dealing with record hospitalizations due to the virus.

The hospitals' president and CEO, Stacey Daub, said Thursday the hospitals are strained but "definitely have capacity" and are preparing options to expand the region's intensive care unit if needed. Oglaza's letter noted many local residents do not have primary-care providers, have limited access to care, and poor social determinants of health. "While I understand the intent of provincial efforts in hot spot regions, this approach disproportionately impacts those who are most vulnerable" in regions such as this one, the doctor continued. If the ministry doesn't address the situation, wrote Oglaza, "We cannot agree that the rollout has been guided by the provincial ethical framework" for COVID-19 vaccination "with respect to public trust, equity, and fairness." Further delay "will not only increase mistrust in the provincial vaccine delivery, it will also risk devastating outcomes for our region," Oglaza stated. In a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said health units which do not have hotspots will see "large increases" in supply. Starting in the week of May 17, provincial allocations will be made by population, instead of 25 per cent to 50 per cent being reserved solely for hotspots. Reached afterward, Phillips stood firm. "We understand why they're allocating more to the hotspots," he said. "We live in a different environment than many people in Ontario do," Phillips said, referring to the spread of the virus in dense, urban populations. "I still want as much as we can possibly get here." He said the demand for vaccine is becoming divisive, with people and groups trying to get their shots sooner. "People are angrier," Phillips said. "We don't need that kind of stuff. We need to all work together."

