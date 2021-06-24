Article content

Hastings County councillors and senior staff honoured a departing director who rose through the ranks and helped people throughout her 30-year career.

Thursday marked Erin Rivers’ last day of employment with the county.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hastings County council: Rivers retires; housing and moth motions approved Back to video

She started work as a case aide in the social services department – now community and human services – and retired as its leader, a position she’d held since 2017. The department includes oversight of child care, housing and the delivery provincial benefits, such as those for unemployment.

County leaders heaped praise upon Rivers for what Warden Rick Phillips called her “absolutely unwavering dedication to the residents of Hastings County.

“We all owe her a debt of gratitude that I believe words cannot adequately express.”

He said Rivers “epitomizes” the county’s motto of helping people by working with grace, compassion, intellect, professionalism and kindness while being “a remarkable leader.