Hastings County council: Rivers retires; housing and moth motions approved
Article content
Hastings County councillors and senior staff honoured a departing director who rose through the ranks and helped people throughout her 30-year career.
Thursday marked Erin Rivers’ last day of employment with the county.
Hastings County council: Rivers retires; housing and moth motions approved Back to video
She started work as a case aide in the social services department – now community and human services – and retired as its leader, a position she’d held since 2017. The department includes oversight of child care, housing and the delivery provincial benefits, such as those for unemployment.
County leaders heaped praise upon Rivers for what Warden Rick Phillips called her “absolutely unwavering dedication to the residents of Hastings County.
“We all owe her a debt of gratitude that I believe words cannot adequately express.”
He said Rivers “epitomizes” the county’s motto of helping people by working with grace, compassion, intellect, professionalism and kindness while being “a remarkable leader.
Advertisement
Article content
“I cannot imagine the countless number of people that you have supported, counselled, and advised over the years,” Phillips told Rivers.
“While I am excited and look forward to retirement, I’m also very sad to be leaving behind the incredibly important work that we do here and the great people I have worked with over the last 30 years,” Rivers said, expressing thanks to all.
Centre Hastings Mayor Tom Deline referred to Rivers’ “heart.
“That’s a very difficult thing to maintain when you’re getting your regulations from the province and you’re still trying to do what’s right for the people.”
Suzanne Ritchie Raymond succeeds Rivers as director and has worked alongside her this month.
Later in the meeting, council approved all recommendations made by its committees.
Those included those related to two housing developments.
Council awarded $940,500 in provincial funding to Aldersgate Homes Inc. for use toward an 88-unit housing project in Belleville.
The second project, that of 96 rental townhouses and clubhouse to be constructed on the southeast corner of Highways 62 and 7 in Madoc, received councillors’ approval for an amendment to the county’s official plan. The change grants the required zoning.
Council endorsed a motion by Centre Hastings council requesting Ontario take more action to survey populations of gypsy moths and develop a monitoring and voluntary treatment program in which municipalities may participate. The moth larvae are defoliating trees during a year of peak activity, part of a natural cycle, causing alarm for property owners. Officials with the county met Thursday with those of Quinte West to discuss the situation.