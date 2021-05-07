





Article content Hastings County has hired a new director of community and human services. Suzanne Ritchie Raymond will succeed Erin Rivers, who is retiring in June, county officials announced Friday. Her work will include oversight of the county’s childcare, housing and social service benefit programs. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hastings County hires new director Back to video A news release stated Ritchie Raymond will start June 7, with Rivers’ last day being June 23. “I am excited about becoming a part of an organization like Hastings County, which is so clearly focused on providing the highest quality of service to the people it serves,” the release quoted Ritchie Raymond as saying. A Prince Edward County resident, she is a private consultant and has an “excellent background” for the job, county chief administrative officer Jim Pine said in a telephone interview. Pine said there was a good response to the job posting. “It was a strong field, but Suzanne really did a great job and brings so much experience” that she was the unanimous choice, he said.

Article content Ritchie Raymond’s municipal career spans about 30 years. She has received numerous municipal-sector award and others, including a 2010 Ontario Volunteer Services Award for 20 years of service with the United Way. Ritchie Raymond spent much of her career in Peel Region, where she held many managerial positions. She was most recently the first director of housing excellence and innovation for the Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association. She holds a degree in sociology and diploma in addiction studies from McMaster University and is completing a master’s degree in public sector leadership at York University’s Schulich School of Business. “My husband and I had been planning to move to eastern Ontario and enjoy the rural life,” Ritchie Raymond said Friday via telephone. She said they bought a house in Milford seven years ago with the intention of moving there permanently, which they did a year ago. “I was very interested in Hastings County. They run some really good-quality programs in community services and social services,” Ritchie Raymond. She said poverty, housing and homelessness are of particular interest to her and she looks forward to working with other local organizations to find ways to address those issues. “I share the county’s simple and straightforward goal (of) helping people and supporting communities,” Ritchie Raymond said in the news release. “I look forward to becoming a part of a very strong senior management team lead by CAO (Jim) Pine and working with all of the elected officials on county council and the joint committee.”

Article content Deputy Warden Bonnie Adams, who chairs the community and human services joint committee, said in the release county personnel are “thrilled” by the hiring. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained over her long municipal career,” Adams said, adding the new director’s long experience in the municipal world “will be critically important for us” as they change the ways in which they deliver services. Rivers, meanwhile, said her 30 years of service made her eligible to retire. “I’ve had such an extraordinary career with the most talented people and I’ve enjoyed many experiences with the clients as well,” Rivers said. “I have so many amazing memories that will stay with me forever.” Rivers said she has no immediate plans for retirement but, while sad to leave the job, is excited about the future. “While we are so pleased to be welcoming Ms. Ritchie Raymond to our staff family here at the county, I want to express our sincere gratitude to retiring Director Rivers,” Warden Rick Phillips said. “Her service and dedication have been at the highest professional standard possible in our view and we will miss her.” “We’re going to miss her a lot,” said Pine. Councillors will, at their June 24 meeting, recognize Rivers formally, Warden Phillips added.

