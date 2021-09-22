Hastings County objects to Ontario's proposed changes to court system

Hastings County officials are among those pushing the Ontario government to halt plans to change an early-resolution system for provincial offences courts.

“The process we use right now is streamlined (and) works really well. Don’t fix what’s not broken,” said Deputy Warden Bonnie Adams, mayor of Carlow/Mayo Township.

Members of the county’s finance, property and personnel committee met Tuesday online. The monthly meeting’s agenda included treasurer Sue Horwood’s report on the court issue.

The county operates the local court for provincial offences – although under protest, having tried unsuccessfully to have the province resume direct control over the court. The county waged an unsuccessful battle to see the provincial offences court included in Belleville’s Quinte courthouse.

Charges not specified in the Criminal Code of Canada include lesser traffic offences, such as speeding, as well as hunting and environmental offences.

Treasurer Horwood told committee members the local court is one of 18 participating in an early-resolution system.

“Currently the process is simple: the prosecutor and the defendant meet; they come up with an agreement; it goes before a justice of the peace, and it’s done,” she said.

But Ontario is proposing several streams for cases. Horwood said the parties would meet, then have a 15-day “cooling-off period.” A case would take different streams through the system depending on whether they involved fines or demerit points.

Court managers have met with provincial representatives to discuss the matter, Horwood said, but a resolution has yet to happen.