Hastings County offers to lead warming centre

Hastings County officials are proposing the creation, in partnership with other municipalities, of a county-run warming centre to address homelessness.

They already support Belleville’s centre, but talks among the partners have continued.

The county’s community and human services committee on Wednesday heard details of the proposal.

Members recommended county council direct staff to work with partner agencies who want to develop a coordinated cold-weather response strategy. That strategy is to include a county-operated overnight warming centre for next winter.

“Our staff are more than happy to provide that coordinated response” in conjunction with municipal partners, department director Erin Rivers said.

“If we have a more coordinated and shared approach next winter, it will put us all in a better position to respond,” she said.

“The introduction of a warming centre into a community must be a well-planned initiative,