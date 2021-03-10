Hastings County offers to lead warming centre
Hastings County officials are proposing the creation, in partnership with other municipalities, of a county-run warming centre to address homelessness.
They already support Belleville’s centre, but talks among the partners have continued.
The county’s community and human services committee on Wednesday heard details of the proposal.
Members recommended county council direct staff to work with partner agencies who want to develop a coordinated cold-weather response strategy. That strategy is to include a county-operated overnight warming centre for next winter.
“Our staff are more than happy to provide that coordinated response” in conjunction with municipal partners, department director Erin Rivers said.
“If we have a more coordinated and shared approach next winter, it will put us all in a better position to respond,” she said.
“The introduction of a warming centre into a community must be a well-planned initiative,
otherwise it will invite other issues,” a department report stated.
At minimum, its authors wrote, such a centre should be close to existing services and be available consistently, with oversight by a dedicated municipal employee and strong support from police.
The report stated the main goal of warming centres is the prevention of cold-related harm to people whose needs are not met by emergency shelters or who tend to avoid supportive programs and services.
Increasing their access to support is a secondary goal.
Warming centres are not a substitute for shelters offering more services, the report added.
The document – which was intended not to make recommendations but to identify “opportunities and challenges” notes washrooms, sanitizing stations, and designated spacing for clients are mandatory.
Video monitoring “has proven to be a key safety measure” and can be used as needed for police investigations, the report continued.
Centres need a minimum of three support staff and two security guards, according to the report.
“In addition, a minimum level of basic services is required to welcome and register visitors, and ensure their health and immediate needs are addressed,” it stated.
It detailed various other factors and projected nightly operating costs of $1,080.
Belleville Coun. Garnet Thompson welcomed the county’s offer.
“I think it’s a wonderful move, and I’m sure the city would be happy to sit down and discuss how the county can take the lead,” he said.
The city’s warming centre, currently in the gymnasium of the former police station on Dundas Street East, was first created to keep people safe until the Grace Inn shelter opened.
Yet since the shelter’s opening, traffic at the warming centre has continued. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Patry said an average of 22 people per night stay there.
This year the county and Grace Inn partnered with the city. Thompson said there have still been questions from some residents who want to donate food or other items; Deputy Fire Chief Paul Patry said last week there isn’t a system for handling donations.
Quinte West Coun. Terry Cassidy said that city has no warming centre but he hoped city council would discuss the county proposal.
To be ready for next winter, the report’s authors added, partners should begin their collaboration by Aug. 3.