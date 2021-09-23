This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Hastings County set to approve land acknowledgement

Article content Hastings County council’s Indigenous land acknowledgement is set to be approved on next week’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Article content Members of the county’s finance, property and personnel committee have endorsed the acknowledgement and recommended councillors approve it Sept. 30 during their regular monthly meeting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hastings County set to approve land acknowledgement Back to video In Tuesday’s committee meeting, chair Jo-Anne Albert, mayor of Tweed, read aloud the draft document and said it is to be read at each county council session, committee meeting, and other public meetings and events as deemed appropriate. “We are meeting today on the traditional territory of many nations, including the Huron-Wendat, Anishnaabe, and the Haudenosaunee peoples,” it states. “Hastings County council acknowledges our shared obligation to respect, honour and sustain these lands and the natural resources contained within. We honour their cultures and celebrate their commitment to this land. “We would also like to acknowledge the Mohawk and Algonquin nations whose traditional and unceded territory we are gathered upon today. Hastings County is situated on treaty land that is steeped in rich Indigenous history and home to many First Nations, Métis and Inuit people,” the acknowledgement reads. “I do believe everyone should be doing the land acknowledgement,” said Albert. She added she expects Tweed council to implement its own acknowledgement. Warden Rick Phillips, the reeve of Tyendinaga Township, said he had asked staff to develop such an acknowledgement. “It’s time,” he said during the meeting. “We believe it’s a necessary step toward acknowledging the original occupants of the land that we live on,” Phillips said in a telephone interview. “We’re striving to be inclusive.”

Article content “Land acknowledgments are an honest and historically-accurate way” to achieve those goals, the warden said. “Many of us have done a lot of soul-searching and reading” on the subject of reconciliation, Phillips said. He said much of that has occurred since the discovery of the graves of thousands of children who attended residential schools. Asked why an acknowledgement did not come prior to those discoveries, he replied, “That’s ignorance on our part.” He said others, too, may share in that ignorance. Phillips called the residential school system “one of the worst things that was mandated by our own government and carried out by many of our churches.” While his local church had no role in the residential school system, Phillips said, “as a church member, perhaps I should have known” more about churches’ involvement. “Many things that have happened in Canada over the years were wrong,” he continued, citing as an example Canada’s Second World War internment of people of Japanese descent. He said he has always maintained ties with the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation in North Hastings. Phillips said he consulted the latter’s chief, Stephen Hunter, about the land acknowledgement and received support. He said he also sought input from Mohawk Chief R. Donald Maracle but had not yet received a response. But reached Thursday by telephone, Maracle welcomed local municipalities’ land acknowledgements and the lowering of flags after the finding of graves.

Article content “It’s the start of acknowledging” the situation, he said. “I think it’s a good thing. “Non-Indigenous Canadians need to be better educated about the relationship with the Crown and Indigenous people,” he said. He said there remains systemic racism in health and education systems, for example. “This isn’t what Canada’s really supposed to be about,” said Maracle. Despite that, the chief said, there is a “growing interest” among non-Indigenous Canadians to learn more about Indigenous cultures, their history and the issues facing them. “Reconciliation is a sentiment. It means a desire to better. “But it has to be followed up with reconcili-action – which means you do things to improve the quality of life for the Indigenous people.” Maracle said Indigenous people remain some of Canada’s poorest people, often lacking access to services, health care, affordable housing, and more. Issues such as hunting rights also continue, he said. “Oftentimes there’s been great controversy about exercising those traditional practices.” More to do When asked if the county had further plans related to reconciliation, Phillips replied, “We’re going to keep trying to have meaningful discussions. “Whatever we can do for Chief Maracle and his people, or for Chief Hunter and his people, we will do,” he said. Phillips said county officials are “always willing to listen, always willing to learn” in such talks. “We’re trying the best we can,” he said.

Article content “Our work of inclusion and reconciliation is something the county will continue,” added clerk Cathy Bradley. “We’re looking for ways to continue that work amongst staff,” she said. Most municipal offices open County human resources director Shaune Lightfoot said county administration offices will be closed Sept. 30. “The province has not declared the day as a statutory holiday, so I think it’s going to be an individual decision by municipalities,” chief administrative officer Jim Pine said prior to the decision. He said collective bargaining agreements also had to be consulted. Regardless of the office closure, Pine said, “county council is going to continue,” and the workers who are normally involved in the meeting or in supporting it will be on duty. “Council felt, and I agree with them, that we wanted to maintain the schedule. “We’ll be looking at the situation again for the following years,” Pine said. Centre Hastings’ municipal office will be closed, but as of Thursday, staff at most other municipal offices said theirs would be open. The offices of Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston Townships are normally closed on Thursdays.

