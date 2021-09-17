Local Ontario Health Team will improve care, officials say
TWEED – A new Hastings-Prince Edward Ontario Health Team will mean better health care and less frustration for patients and their families, Ontario’s health minister and local officials say.
The team is one of eight new ones being created by the province, for a total of 50, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott announced Friday at the Gateway Community Health Centre.
She said the new model “breaks down long-standing barriers” and will result in “better, faster, more coordinated and truly patient-centred care.”
Teams now serve 92 per cent of Ontario’s population, she said, and the new ones will receive a total of $9 million, or about $1.1 million each, in initial funding.
Elliott said the Hastings-Prince Edward team, comprised of representatives of more than 40 providers of health care and related services working with a local patient council, “will be responsible for decisions about what care goes where.
“They will have a lot influence,” she said.
“They’ve told us since the beginning of me taking on this job … ‘We know what to do. Just get out of the way, Queen’s Park, and let us do our jobs.’
“And that’s exactly what the idea behind Ontario Health Teams is: to let the local health care providers, who know their area better than anyone at Queen’s Park …to make the decisions.”
The teams are intended to unite providers to improve communication and create a more collaborative approach to care. That, in turn, is to make it easier for patients to move between providers.
“They know where the gaps in service are and they know how to fix them,” said Elliott, “and they’re working together to make sure that it’s a complete system for people, so that people never feel that they’re being left out of the health care system.”
“And that often happens,” she said, using as an example patient discharges from hospital.
The minister said the teams will ensure “people know what to expect (at) every step along their health care journey.
“Sometimes people end up back in hospital before they’ve ever received home care.
“With the Ontario Health Team, before people leave the hospital they will know who the health care provider is that will be coming to them, how often, and at what time of day.”
“In its first year (the Hastings-Prince Edward team) will focus on enhancing care with people facing mental-health and addictions challenges, as well as those as requiring home and community support,” said Elliott.
Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith, Ontario’s energy minister, said the approach will also help to recruit and retain “top talent” in health agencies.
Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp could not attend due to his own health, Smith said, adding Kramp is “winning” the “battle.”
Hastings County Warden and Tyendinaga Township Reeve Rick Phillips called the team’s formation “a major step forward” for care in the region. Others echoed the remark, emphasizing the need for providers to work more closely.
“It can work well in each of our unique communities,” said Dr. Rob Pincock of Belleville. He said it will improve the experiences of patients and caregivers, improving the population’s health while “reducing the per-capita costs of care and improving the work life for providers.”
“We are excited about the future of health care in our area,” said Barinder Gill, the director of business solutions and communications for Addictions and Mental Health Services-Hastings Prince Edward.
“This time we have patients at the table,” said Quinte Health Care president and chief executive officer Stacey Daub. She said it’s “inspiring to work with them.”
“There would be a huge disconnect without that patient voice,” added Gill.
Barb Gunning chairs the Gateway centre’s board, but her role with the Ontario Health Team is separate: she’s a member of the patient council. She said she’s impressed by reception received from the care providers.
“They are genuinely interested in hearing from patients and families.”
But concrete plans and timelines for improvements weren’t available Friday.
Mayo Hawco, executive director of the Gateway centre, and Sheila Braidek, her counterpart at the Belleville and Quinte West Community Health Centre, lead the new team.
“We’ve already started to make some improvements,” Braidek said. Partners said their collective response to the pandemic is one example.
The first year will involve understanding each other’s roles and work and finding ways to collaborate, they said.
Braidek said she hopes it will mean “fewer wrong doors” for patients, so that even if the first provider they meet can’t help, that provider can connect the patient with one who can.
But she said the “process will take time.”
None of those interviewed would estimate, even in broad terms, when patients may see tangible changes.
Pat Dobb, executive director of Community Care for Central Hastings, said the changes will be made “when we get it right,” and so the partners are not rushing.
Braidek said more patient council members are needed. For details, call the Gateway centre at 613-478-1211 or the Belleville and Quinte West centre at 613-962-0000.