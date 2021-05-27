Hastings-Quinte paramedics honoured for their dedication
Hats off to paramedics in the region who keep us safe every day from harm.
It’s Paramedic Services Week May 23-29 to honour the hard work and dedication paramedics show each day to help people in our communities, said Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services.
Hastings paramedics are recognizing their paramedics with awards this week to celebrate staff.
“Due to COVID-19 the proper ceremonies that would normally occur to celebrate these individuals could not happen, so it is important to recognize them on Paramedic Services Week for all of their accomplishments,” said HQPS.
Hastings County Warden Rick Phillips said on “behalf of Hastings county council and staff I would like to extend a huge thank you to all paramedics for everything that they do to keep the people in our communities safe.”
“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond, we have been witness to the extraordinary efforts of our paramedics. They should be recognized as the heroes they truly are,” Phillips said.
“Hastings-Quinte Paramedics have been dealing with the COVID-19 response from the first planes that landed at CFB Trenton. Each time we have asked, paramedics have responded to meet community needs including swabbing, community paramedicine, vaccine teams, COVID transfers, and difficult emergency calls with added personal protective equipment. They are an amazing group of dedicated professionals,” said Chief Doug Socha.
The categories include a 12-year service medal for time spent with Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services, which four people are receiving.
A Save Pin is given to a paramedic who successfully resuscitated patients who were in cardiac arrest and did not have a pulse, saving the patient — in 2018 and 2019 there were 47 Save Pins being distributed to 36 brave paramedics.
There were also five Stork Pins for those paramedics who helped deliver babies in the same time frame.
The following paramedics were honoured for their services:
Hastings Quinte Paramedics celebrated Graham Christie, a paramedic who has had 50 years of dedicate service.
Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Service 12 year service Medal (2020) Bowker, Carl Richards, Gary Diosi, Kelli Rodgers, Dave
Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services Save Pins (2019) Baxter, Chris Belnap, Autumn (3) Brown, Meaghan Bons, Erin (2) Bons, Mike Christie, Graham Christopher, Michelle Cicciarella, Claudia Crowley-Wright, Jacqueline Cunningham, Meghann Daniels, Joel B (2) Deslippe, Sherri (2) Horne, Ian Horner, Cory (3) Juchheim, Kathrin Lord, Marie-Josee Mayer, Andrew (2) McCreary, Michael McDade, Barry McFadden, Antonia McGarvey, Eva McWhirter, Rosie Murray, Brenda Murray, Leanna Potts, Benjamin Richter, Jordan Schinke, Jeff Taylor, Paul (2) Thibault, Laurie Thrower, Crystal Valdes, David Warrington, Lindsay (2) Weidel, Brittany Wiles, Jason Woollard, Robert Zimmerman, Jacob (2) Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services Stork Pins (2019) Allen, Victoria Hughes, Bill Keith, Glen Murray, Brenda Richter, Jordon.