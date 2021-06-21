





Hold the line on electricity costs: Energy Minister Smith

Article content Todd Smith, Bay of Quinte MPP, hit the orientation books Monday cramming for his newest political assignment as Ontario’s Minister of Energy after being named in a cabinet shuffle by Premier Doug Ford late last week. The posting marks Smith’s fourth cabinet appointment at Queen’s Park since the provincial Conservatives swept to power in 2018. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hold the line on electricity costs: Energy Minister Smith Back to video As the newest minister to oversee reliability and fiscal accountability of Ontario’s energy sector, Smith said he and the complex network of government energy agencies such as Ontario Power Generation, the Ontario Energy Board, Hydro One, local distributors such as Elexicon Energy and Independent Electricity System Operation (IESO) are working to hold the line on electricity costs. Doing so will require focus given COVID-19 recovery forecasts in 2021 of a rebounding economy fraught with overheated consumer demand, rising inflation, oil prices per barrel of more than $100 and more costly goods and services.

Article content Smith’s newest ministerial post isn’t his first rodeo after serving as the Official Opposition critic on the energy file from 2015 to 2018 across the aisle from the sitting Liberals at the time. Smith has vacated his latest cabinet post as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services in which he served two years this month following a variety of other senior positions at Queen’s Park including Government House Leader, Minister of Government and Consumer Services as well as Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The former news and sports broadcaster at Quinte Broadcasting said keeping consumer electric rates stable for residents, farmers, businesses, manufacturers and industry in his riding and beyond will be a key economic driver in the months ahead leading up to a provincial election next year. He took aim at the former premier Kathleen Wynne government for electricity rate hikes that required a reset of the province’s energy policies by his government, Smith said in an interview with The Intelligencer Monday. Critics of the Ford government, however, counter the premier reneged on his election promise to lower electricity rates and increased monthly hydro bills after he was elected. “Electricity bills were going through the roof [under the Liberals],” Smith said. “People were actually in jeopardy of losing their homes, businesses because of their electricity bills. We put an end to that quite swiftly as far as future increases go by ending the Green Energy Act, then bringing in re-mitigation strategies.”

Article content The Ford government cut electricity rates during the pandemic, Smith said, and now offers a time-of-use rate as well as a tiered rate system to keep costs affordable. “People right now have choice, right. We’ve given ratepayers the option to choose from time-of-use or tiered electricity rates. I would say during the pandemic as well, we provided some extra electricity bill relief for homeowners and small businesses,” Smith said. “We’re focusing on ensuring we keep those electricity prices affordable because I tell you, the number-one complaint I received in my constituency office prior to the election in 2018 … the biggest complaint we heard was about the soaring cost of electricity and we just don’t get those complaints anymore.” Ahead of virtual meetings this week with federal and provincial energy ministers, Smith said one of the largest drivers for a healthy economic recovery from the pandemic will be affordable energy rates. “Obviously, we need to have affordable electricity, affordable energy in order for us to see the rebound we want after the pandemic and investment we want to see in the province,” he said. “For years, you know, Ontario wasn’t a viable option for companies to come and expand their business. Now it is, we have to ensure that we keep those energy prices low.” With Quinte manufacturing and industry sectors estimated to be valued regionally at more than $6 billion annually, affordable electrical costs are paramount for the Bay of Quinte riding’s established employers and potential new ones, Smith said.

Article content “There are several key cost inputs that potential investors are looking at and energy prices are right at the top of that list. Access to talent is another key piece and we’re doing our best to make sure we are training people for the jobs of the future, advanced manufacturing and the Gig-economy tech jobs.” “I worked with the Quinte Manufacturing Association for years now and in opposition for years before I was a critic on this file as an MPP for the area and you know that was one of the things that sector was most concerned about over the years. That puts livelihoods in jeopardy. In a lot of cases, their parent company is located somewhere else in the world and they’re wondering why electricity prices are so high in Ontario compared to the other jurisdictions they operate in. So it’s imperative we ensure these prices are as low as possible or as competitive as possible,” Smith said. In its 2020 year-end report, the IESO – a not-for-profit body which ensures reliable electricity in Ontario is always at the ready — said electricity usage dipped slightly across Ontario last year due to the pandemic. “Overall electricity demand patterns in all sectors in Ontario were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, resulting in overall electricity use decreasing by 2.1 per cent. Total electricity use was 132.2 TWh, the second lowest since 1988. While lockdowns in March and April resulted in 8-12 per cent less overall electricity use than usual for those months, Ontario’s grid continued to operate reliably throughout the pandemic, thanks to close coordination with generators, transmitters, distributors and our North American counterparts,” the report stated.

Article content “Despite a drop in electricity use due to stay-at-home measures, 2020’s hourly demand peak rose to its highest, 24,446 MW on July 9 at 6 p.m. This was the highest hourly peak since 2013 due to significant air conditioning load during a heatwave as people worked from home, along with the hiatus of the Industrial Conservation Initiative.” The IESO reported that grid-connected energy capacity as of December 2020 as defined by sectors within the total energy supply stood at: hydro 23 per cent; gas 29 per cent, nuclear 33 per cent, wind 12 per cent, biofuel one per cent and solar by a further one per cent. “Grid-connected capacity in 2020 totalled 38,644MW. This includes the addition of 54MW of solar and 985MW of gas generation that reached commercial operation in 2020,” the report said.

