Article content

A new survey starting April 20 will gather data on homelessness in Belleville in an attempt to improve the community’s response.

Scheduled to continue until April 26, it will be led by members of Bridge Street United Church in partnership with Hastings County employees and local agencies.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Survey to gather data on local homelessness Back to video

It’s intended to provide a “snapshot” of the situation and determine the minimum number of people who are homeless in the city, the partners stated Wednesday in a news release.

“Homelessness includes making temporary arrangements including staying temporarily with family or friends because you don’t have a permanent and safe place of your own, couch-surfing, living in a vehicle, or staying outside,” they wrote.

Anyone who is homeless during the study period is asked to call or sent a text to 343-661-7263 to participate. If you don’t have a phone, visit either the church’s daily lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. or the Salvation Army daily supper from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The church is at the corner of Bridge Street East and Church Street. The Salvation Army is on Pinnacle Street between Victoria Avenue and Station Street.