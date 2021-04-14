Survey to gather data on local homelessness
A new survey starting April 20 will gather data on homelessness in Belleville in an attempt to improve the community’s response.
Scheduled to continue until April 26, it will be led by members of Bridge Street United Church in partnership with Hastings County employees and local agencies.
It’s intended to provide a “snapshot” of the situation and determine the minimum number of people who are homeless in the city, the partners stated Wednesday in a news release.
“Homelessness includes making temporary arrangements including staying temporarily with family or friends because you don’t have a permanent and safe place of your own, couch-surfing, living in a vehicle, or staying outside,” they wrote.
Anyone who is homeless during the study period is asked to call or sent a text to 343-661-7263 to participate. If you don’t have a phone, visit either the church’s daily lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. or the Salvation Army daily supper from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The church is at the corner of Bridge Street East and Church Street. The Salvation Army is on Pinnacle Street between Victoria Avenue and Station Street.
Erin Rivers, the county’s director of community and human services, said having counts of anonymous people every two years is not providing much help in addressing homelessness.
“It’s hard to prioritize without knowing who we’re working with,” she said. She said the project is in a very early stage but people’s privacy will be protected.
“You have to have the required consent from the individual to be placed on the list.”
Each person will be asked 17 common questions. Rivers said those who consent may then meet with service managers who may be able to help them find housing or other services.
It’s part of an ongoing local effort to reduce homelessness and the study is expected to provide further data to support the work.
Results of the survey are expected to be released publicly in June, Bridge Street program manager Steve van de Hoef said.
This survey is part of a larger snapshot project under Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, which is conducting counts in March and April in 60 communities. The federal government requires such counts.
“The coordinated effort will help to create a picture of homelessness in communities across Canada,” local organizers stated.
“If you or someone you know in Belleville is experiencing homelessness, we want to hear from you!” they wrote. “You matter, your experience matters. Let’s make sure everyone counts!”