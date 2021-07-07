Updated: NDP's Horwath, in Trenton, proposes benefit for caregivers
An Ontario NDP government would pay caregivers as much as $400 per month to ease strain upon them and their loved ones and help keep seniors at home, party leader Andrea Horwath announced Wednesday in Trenton.
“Absolutely we need to make some big changes in long-term care and home care, but we also need to acknowledge the role that these informal caregivers provide, and so we can provide them with some supports as well,” Horwath said in a morning news conference in the Trenton Senior Citizens Club.
She said a New Democratic Party government would implement a caregiver benefit program to support informal caregivers, such as people caring for older relatives at home. It would require recipients to apply.
The amount each caregiver received would be based upon that person’s income and the condition of the person receiving care, said Horwath. Thresholds for income and patient acuity have yet to be set, she added.
She also said Nova Scotia has a similar program.
“Our thresholds would probably be more generous than theirs,” Horwath added.
The leader said the benefit would be intended for low- and middle-income residents.
She said Liberal and Progressive Conservative governments have been “squeezing” the home care and long-term care systems and both systems need to be overhauled.
But caregivers need support so they can help seniors to have “a quality of life we can all be proud of and that they are able to thrive in.”
Joining Horwath was Prince Edward County resident Jennifer Warr-Hunter.
Warr-Hunter said she and her sister, Susan, cared for their mother until her death in November at age 96.
She said their mother lived with her for 13 years before moving to a private long-term care home, where the family continued to provide – and hire – extra care.
“The accommodations were very nice and there activities offered every day, although I do wonder how much Bingo one person can tolerate,” Warr-Hunter said.
“The activities seemed based on stereotypes of what elderly people want.”
She said the proposed benefit “would provide some financial support, but more importantly it will acknowledge the work that family caregivers do every day.”
Warr-Hunter praised staff of the home and the South East Local Health Integration Network (now Home and Community Care), including a “wonderful” care coordinator with the latter, but said it was difficult to maneuver through the systems and “any help we could get often didn’t meet Mum’s needs.
“The staff were, for the most part, lovely and as helpful as possible but there are just not enough of them.”
On weekends, she said, the workers “were run off their feet.”
During the pandemic, she said, there was an “even more acute” staff shortage.
“If staff was available to help – with a shower, for instance – we were billed. And for a short time we were billed just to have her meals delivered to her room.”
She said the family supplemented their mother’s meals and, amid the pandemic, paid for more private care by personal support workers (PSWs). She and her sister pureed food and helped their mother to eat, use the washroom, and do hygiene-related tasks.
“Seniors deserve so much more.”
Horwath said long-term care residents should have four hours of daily personal care now, not by 2025, as promised by the Progressive Conservative government. The government’s pledge is “just not acceptable,” she said.
“People shouldn’t have to wait for that kind of improvement,” said Horwath, who is also calling for an end to privately-run facilities and care.
“Both home care and long-term care should not have a profit motive,” she said.
The long-term care portion of the NDP’s platform would cost $9 billion in operations funding, press secretary Sam Pane added via e-mail.
“The caregiver benefit would be only be a very small portion of that total funding envelope,” he wrote.
“It’s not possible to pinpoint the specific number yet because the government has never acknowledged informal caregivers in Ontario. We’ll make it a priority to do so.”
Warr-Hunter agreed the systems need an “overhaul.”
“The whole system is really difficult to maneuver,” she said, recalling “so many agencies involved, all desperate for help.
“Even when you’re eligible for, say, three hours a week of some PSW care, it isn’t always at the time that you need it.
“It’s why we ended up paying for private PSW care.”