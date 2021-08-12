Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, visited Hospice Quinte to learn how the province’s allocation of $118,800 in Ontario Trillium Foundation COVID-19 Resilient Communities funding has helped it weather the pandemic.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The grant funding, over a 12-month period, is helping Hospice Quinte to employ a donor-relations manager to create an implement innovative pandemic-friendly fundraising initiatives and to adopt technology-based solutions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hospice Quinte benefits from $118,800 in Ontario support Back to video

“Whether it is offering support for palliative individuals and their families at end of life or assisting with the grief associated with death, Hospice Quinte is there for the people of our region,” said Smith in a news release.

“Fundraising is always critical to optimal service delivery, but it’s particularly front-of-mind with the new six-bed residential centre under construction. COVID-19 public health restrictions did impact Hospice’s signature gala for two years running, so it is important to our community that the Province is helping to develop new revenue streams through this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant.”

To meet the objectives of the grant, Hospice Quinte has networked with Hospice Palliative Care Ontario members to determine best practices for short-term fund development strategies and incorporated those into an official fund development plan for the upcoming fiscal year. It is also transitioning to digital donor databases and virtual campaign promotions. A monthly 50/50 draw has been taking place online at www.heartandhome5050.ca since April.

Jennifer May-Anderson, the Executive Director at Hospice Quinte, is pleased with the support.

“Hospice Quinte is incredibly grateful to the Trillium Foundation for their significant support at this time. The pandemic has had a critical impact on the ability for us as a charity to host fundraising events,” said May-Anderson.