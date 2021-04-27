HPE health units records ninth COVID-19 related death
Ontario COVID-19 daily cases dipped to 3,265 cases Tuesday, down from the 3,510 cases recorded a day earlier.
The latest numbers represent the third day in which case numbers have remained below the 4,000 case mark.
There were 29 more deaths — including a ninth fatality in Hastings Prince Edward region — attributed to the virus bringing the death toll to date across the province to 7,964.
There were 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel and 452 in York Region.
Ontario reported a total of 452,126 cases, of which 404,248 were reported as resolved.
There were 2,336 hospitalizations in Ontario while 875 patients were in intensive care units and 589 patients were on a ventilator.
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 active cases Tuesday.
There were 895 total cases, of which 806 are reported as recovered.
There have been nine deaths in the region from COVID-19.
There were 280 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There were four outbreaks.
Sixtenee people were listed in hospital including eight persons in the intensive care unit and four persons on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 63,932 vaccines have been administered in the region.
In Canada, a total of 1.18 million cases have been recorded of which 1.07 million are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 85,178 cases listed as active and 24,024 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 148 million cases with 3.1 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.