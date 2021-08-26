Ontario reported 678 new daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday as coronavirus infections continue to rise across the province.

There were no deaths reported by the Ministry of Health in its daily statistics.

HPE Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said 537 of the new cases were contracted by those confirmed through testing as being unvaccinated or of undetermined vaccine standing.

Ontario COVID-19 statistics showed hospitalizations increased to 302 with 165 patients in the ICU.

A total of 20.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Thursday resulting in 82.53 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose.

Up to 75.51 per cent of the population has received two doses, statistics showed.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported Thursday four new coronavirus infections and 36 active cases.

There were 1,247 total cases logged to date, of which, 1,199 were reported as recovered.

There were 559 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

There have been 12 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.

There are two outbreaks listed.

One person is listed in hospital but no patients have been admitted to the ICU or are on a ventilator.

The health unit reported 123,759 people received their first dose and 107,622 have received their second vaccine.

In Canada, latest numbers show a total of 1.47 million cases have been recorded of which 1.42 million were listed as recovered.

Nationally, there were 25,447 cases listed as active and 95 deaths in the previous seven days.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 214.2 million cases with 4.46 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

There have been five billion vaccine doses administered around the world to date.