Humane Society launches campaign website

The campaign to build a new home for the Humane Society of Hastings Prince Edward now has an online presence.

Staff have launched a microsite at ItTakesHeart.ca to inform the public about the project and to attract donations.

“This microsite is a great addition to our capital campaign,” capital campaign committee chair Greg Sudds said in a news release.

“It’s a one-stop place for residents to find out more about the new building and how to donate.”

The building is being constructed in three phases. The first involves the contstruction of a new animal care and adoption centre. It’s slated to be launched officially Friday in a small ceremony at the site at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Road in Belleville. Due to pandemic restrictions on gatherings, attendance at Friday’s ceremony is by invitation.

The first-phase plan calls for all society operations to move in July 2022 to the new building from the present one on Avonlough Road. A new mobile clinic is also expected to hit the road as part of the first phase.

Those early steps require the society to raise $2 million; campaigners have already raised $3.1 million from area residents, businesses, and the councils of Belleville and Quinte West.

“We encourage all residents of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties to visit ItTakesHeart.caand consider contributing to this important community organization devoted to protecting and caring for animals in need,” campaign manager Jean-Charles D’Amours added in the release.