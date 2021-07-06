Hydro One smart devices to reduce outages in Quinte

Hydro One is installing smart devices on its system in “poor reliability” regions such as Belleville to reduce power outages during powerful storm events.

In the region the electricity provider said it has installed more than 70 of the devices to date as part of a province-wide rollout.

Alex Stewart, Hydro One spokesperson, told The Intelligencer that in the last few years Hydro One has added more than 2,300 smart devices to its provincial electrical system and is adding 500 more this year.

“Much of Ontario’s electricity system was built in the 1950s and needs to be repaired or replaced, and our service territory extends to every corner of the province and covers challenging terrain,” Stewart said.

“Installing smart devices will help reduce the impact of power outages by an average of approximately 40 per cent in areas where they are deployed,” he said.

“By investing in smart switches, problem areas can be isolated remotely, reducing the amount of customers who experience a power outage. Digital sensors are also being added to better detect the location of a problem, which helps direct crews to the source of the issue and allows them to spend more time making repairs and restoring power instead of patrolling long power lines along challenging terrain.”

“Safe and reliable power is essential to people’s daily lives, businesses and productivity; and we’re already seeing the results of our program to build a grid for the future. Since installing smart devices, 20 million customer minutes of power interruptions have been avoided. In the Belleville area, since the program began we installed 72 smart devices, including 60 smart sensors and 12 smart switches,” Stewart said.