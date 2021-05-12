Inquest called in QW death

Article content

Details surrounding the death of a construction worker in Quinte West will be vetted in an inquest, said Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising coroner for East Region, Kingston Office.

Dungey announced Friday an inquest will be held into the death of Bradley Wright.

Wright, 55, died April 2, 2018, as a result of injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Trenton.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances at the time of Wright’s death.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last three days and will hear from approximately seven witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9 a.m., June 23.

Dr. Steven Bodley will preside as inquest officer and Jai Dhar will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference.

Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live by logging on to www.youtube.com/occinquests.