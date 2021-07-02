This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Inquest leads to recommendations for city, ministry, more

Article content Jurors in a coroner’s inquest into the 2018 death of a construction worker in Trenton have made seven recommendations intended to help prevent similar deaths. Bradley Wright, 55, of Quinte West died April 2 of multiple injuries sustained when part of the trench in which he was working collapsed upon him, the inquest found. The afternoon collapse happened on Ambrosia Terrace. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Inquest leads to recommendations for city, ministry, more Back to video Based in Toronto, the inquest was held online June 23 to June 25 with Dr. Steven Bodley presiding as inquest officer.

Article content Four of the jury’s recommendations are directed to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour Training and Skills Development; one of those recommendations is also directed to the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association. The ministry and association should conduct a comprehensive review of how they interact with construction companies and workers, the jury wrote. The review should lead to “more effective strategies” to ensure employers and employees alike know their legal obligations and rights under the Ontario Health and Safety Act and construction regulations. Both groups must also be “aware of and have access to resources to help identify and eliminate hazards at their workplaces … (and) to training resources to protect the health and safety of workers,” the recommendations state. The jury recommended the ministry amend its construction regulations to require mandatory training on trenching regulations for all workers who have to enter or dig a trench. Supervisors, or workers appointed to supervisory roles, should receive mandatory training on the regulations of any expected activity on their worksites. “For example, if trenching is anticipated to be necessary, they should be completely prepared to offer guidance to workers who will be entering the trench,” the jury wrote. Jurors advised the ministry to consider ways to partner with municipal building officials to inform builders of regulations when they apply for building permits, and to add “an alternative quantitative methodology for identification of soil type” to the existing method.

Article content Three more recommendations are for the City of Quinte West and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO). Both groups should “encourage communication between building inspectors and their managers about workplace hazards observed during building inspections,” a recommendation states. “Inspectors should be encouraged to reflect on and report situations where workers are potentially at risk from hazards or incomplete application of construction regulations. Managers and inspectors should work together to promote safety on these worksites and communicate any concerns to the workplace parties and/or (the ministry) when appropriate.” The city and association should consider providing training on the Health and Safety Act and provincial construction regulations to building inspectors and managers so they’re “able to identify unsafe working conditions,” the jury wrote. Municipalities could also allow builders of new homes “to avoid dangerously deep trenches” when connecting those homes to municipal services, the jury continued. Jurors recommended the city and association consider changing the way in which developers install those services. Sewer pipes should be connected at a level higher than the current one; those pipes should also be separated from those of other services, such as electricity and natural gas, the jury suggested. “In response to the recommendations, we will continue to encourage staff to communicate observed workplaces hazards and report instances that are not rectified to the Ministry of Labour,” the city’s planning and development services director, Brian Jardine, wrote Friday via e-mail. “Ongoing training for city staff is always a priority, particularly training and education on health and safety matters,” he added. “We will engage with the recommendations to AMO on the design standards for underground infrastructure with the goal of minimizing excavation depths,” wrote Jardine. “We fully support all measures aimed at making the construction workplace safer for all parties.”

