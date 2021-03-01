Article content

Invitation-only COVID-19 vaccination clinics have begun in Hastings-Prince Edward, with Loyalist College serving as a vaccination centre for Monday’s launch.

“This is not a general-population rollout,” medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said in a telephone interview.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Invite-only COVID shots begin at Loyalist Back to video

Shots were limited to people given immediate priority as part of Ontario’s first phase of vaccinations, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health stated in a news release.

Most of the appointments were for people working in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes and for caregivers of residents in those facilities.

“Loyalist College will serve as a primary vaccination clinic site for the duration of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and will have a capacity to provide 1,000 vaccinations per day, dependent on vaccine supply,” the release stated. No date for reaching that capacity was available.

“It’s still subject to the vaccine supply and how we can manage the inventory,” Oglaza said.