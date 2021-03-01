Invite-only COVID shots begin at Loyalist
Invitation-only COVID-19 vaccination clinics have begun in Hastings-Prince Edward, with Loyalist College serving as a vaccination centre for Monday’s launch.
“This is not a general-population rollout,” medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said in a telephone interview.
Shots were limited to people given immediate priority as part of Ontario’s first phase of vaccinations, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health stated in a news release.
Most of the appointments were for people working in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes and for caregivers of residents in those facilities.
“Loyalist College will serve as a primary vaccination clinic site for the duration of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and will have a capacity to provide 1,000 vaccinations per day, dependent on vaccine supply,” the release stated. No date for reaching that capacity was available.
“It’s still subject to the vaccine supply and how we can manage the inventory,” Oglaza said.
He said vaccine supply is improving, with a shipment last week and another expected this week, but long-term supply remains elusive.
“We get some limited heads-up: what numbers we can anticipate. … How much more or when is not entirely clear.”
That limits what the health unit can do, he said.
“In order to book an appointment for people, we need to be reasonably sure” of what the supply will be, said Oglaza.
“In the coming weeks this is going to be rolling much more smoothly.”
The release noted “it will take time” for vaccinations to be available to all who want them. The next groups eligible will be notified in advance. Updates are to be posted on the health unit’s website and social media accounts, released to media and distributed through health care providers and community partners.
“We are very grateful for the incredible support of Loyalist College for providing access to the space required to ensure vaccine can be accessed throughout the region,” the release quoted Oglaza as saying. It added partnerships with local organizations are “critical to the success of our COVID-19 response.”
More information on vaccines is available at https://hpepublichealth.ca/covid-19-vaccines/