A Hastings County committee is recommending council direct federal funding to an emergency isolation centre at the Grace Inn shelter in Belleville.

The county offers emergency isolation space to people who test positive for COVID-19 and have difficulty, because of their living situations, remaining isolated from others.

Isolation shelter may be created at Grace Inn

In a meeting of the community and human services committee, department director Erin Rivers said the service has been used three times since it began in April 2020.

The current space is in a repurposed area of the former Quinte Secondary School in Belleville. Its term will end in late 2021.

“A long-term solution is essential to ensure continuity of this service to the community,” Rivers wrote.

She said county council, its committees and Belleville officials are now on board with a concept for a different building operated in partnership with Grace Inn, the homeless shelter on Church Street. Though described as being “mobile,” it is not intended as a mobile shelter. It would be adjacent to Grace Inn.