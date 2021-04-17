Isolation shelter may be created at Grace Inn
A Hastings County committee is recommending council direct federal funding to an emergency isolation centre at the Grace Inn shelter in Belleville.
The county offers emergency isolation space to people who test positive for COVID-19 and have difficulty, because of their living situations, remaining isolated from others.
In a meeting of the community and human services committee, department director Erin Rivers said the service has been used three times since it began in April 2020.
The current space is in a repurposed area of the former Quinte Secondary School in Belleville. Its term will end in late 2021.
“A long-term solution is essential to ensure continuity of this service to the community,” Rivers wrote.
She said county council, its committees and Belleville officials are now on board with a concept for a different building operated in partnership with Grace Inn, the homeless shelter on Church Street. Though described as being “mobile,” it is not intended as a mobile shelter. It would be adjacent to Grace Inn.
“It’s actually a modular unit, so it can be moved, but it will be more permanent,” Rivers said. The building would contain units for five people plus washroom facilities and space for staff.
Rivers added the Quinte school option “addressed immediate need” but, when housing people are homeless, the “takes both the homeless and staff away from the core services provided and creates bottlenecks that result in additional costs and duplication of staffing requirements.”
Rivers said the new structure would be “way more economical” and draw upon staffing from Grace Inn.
All funding would be from Canada’s Reaching Home program, which granted $413,000 to the county. The estimated cost of the shelter wasn’t known but Rivers said the budget would be limited to remaining funds from the federal program.
“Pricing and capacity will depend on property footprint, and total funding availability.”
The proposed unit would be built by a firm which has also supplied quarantine quarters at CFB Trenton, Rivers’ written report noted.
“ As a permanent solution, this unit can act as an isolation centre for all infectious outbreaks, which will assist in preserving overall health and wellbeing of unsheltered individuals using congregate services in our communities,” Rivers wrote.
County councillors are expected to vote on the project April 29 during their monthly meeting.