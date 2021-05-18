Kay Manderville Pedestrian Bridge to be closed for work

Postmedia Staff
The Kay Manderville bridge (in red) is to be closed from May 25 to mid-June while repairs are completed.
Belleville’s Kay Manderville Pedestrian Bridge will be closed starting May 25 for repairs.

The work will include maintenance of the surface, replacement of the expansion joint bladder seals and other maintenance work, city staff announced Tuesday.

 “The bridge and trail will be closed at this location for the duration of this project in order to increase safety, reduce environmental disruptions, reduce construction costs and reduce the overall construction schedule,” the announcement stated.

The suggested detour for pedestrians across the Moira River is the Sagonaska Bridge on Pinnacle Street.

“Construction is expected to be completed by the middle of June.”

