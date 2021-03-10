Kids Got Talent takes to virtual stage
Despite still being mired in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on.
Organizers have been hard at work in an effort to ensure the second annual Children’s Safety Village Kids Got Talent show still runs, only this time, spectators will be viewing from the comfort of their own home.
Safety Village executive director Hailey Graham said the contest raised $70,000 in its inaugural event in 2020, funds that are critical for facility’s operating budget.
“This is our premier fundraising event and I know it was a huge success last year and we’re all hoping that despite not being able to go back to the stage at the Empire Theatre this year, it will be equally successful this year,” she said. “The acts we’ve selected are going to be amazing and I know it’s a little different not being able to see it in person, but it will still be very entertaining.”
Graham said although the funds raised during Kids Got Talent are so crucial, organizers felt it was important for the young competitors to make sure the event ran as planned this year.
“The KGT committee, Sherry Barker, Rachel Ogilvie, Ali Hainse, Julie Bennett, and myself, were determined to make KGT happen this year because kids had had so many things cancelled and taken away from them,” she said. “We really wanted to bring them, and the entire community, something to look forward to and celebrate together. This was really our driving force.”
Close to 50 audition tapes were received by the committee and on April 17, for three hours starting at 1 p.m., Cogeco will air 19 acts on YourTV.
Competitors will sing, dance and play musical instruments competing for prizes in three categories, ages four – 10, 11 – 17 and group.
Winners of each category will receive a $500 cash prize while the overall winner (not one of the three category winners) will receive $1,000. The Sandra Hussey Premier Sponsor Award and People’s Choice Award are also up for grabs.
This year judges will include Insp. Sheri Meeks, Belleville Police Services; Nicole Coltman – Mode-Elle; Ken Harden – Pinnacle Music; Chris Wiggins – Cool 100; and Daelyn Yntema – Miss Quinte.
Contestants have already filed their routine tapes and judges will view them this weekend, withholding winners until after the April 17 event airs.
In addition to acts, Kids Got Talent also has an online auction which began Monday (March 8) and runs until April 16. New items are added every Monday.
“This is an important event for us to ensure we can keep delivering theses children safety programs,” said Graham. “We will be moving to the site of the former Hillcrest school soon — we’re not sure when — so we’re really counting on Kids Got Talent having another successful year.”
Anyone making a donation will be able to cast a vote in the Fan Favourite category. Visit csvbelleville.comto make a donation or view auction items.