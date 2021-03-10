Kids Got Talent takes to virtual stage

Article content

Despite still being mired in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on.

Organizers have been hard at work in an effort to ensure the second annual Children’s Safety Village Kids Got Talent show still runs, only this time, spectators will be viewing from the comfort of their own home.

Safety Village executive director Hailey Graham said the contest raised $70,000 in its inaugural event in 2020, funds that are critical for facility’s operating budget.

“This is our premier fundraising event and I know it was a huge success last year and we’re all hoping that despite not being able to go back to the stage at the Empire Theatre this year, it will be equally successful this year,” she said. “The acts we’ve selected are going to be amazing and I know it’s a little different not being able to see it in person, but it will still be very entertaining.”

Graham said although the funds raised during Kids Got Talent are so crucial, organizers felt it was important for the young competitors to make sure the event ran as planned this year.