Kiwanis Club bringing country tribute tour to Belleville

Kiwanis Club of Belleville volunteers are organizing an outdoor concert featuring tributes to country music stars.

The Country Legends Tribute Tour, featuring veteran artists performing the music of Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and the Zac Brown Band, is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Belleville Exhibition Park, the former fairground at 240 Bridge St. W.

It’s being planned as a socially-distanced drive-in show.

“Each singer will perform a string of hits from the featured artist complete with authentic costume changes,” reads a news release from the club. “The grand finale of this show, which has sold out many venues, will include all three artists!

“Experience the biggest hits in this incredible live tribute to three of the greatest country legends. Their look and sound are incredible!”

This year marks the 106th anniversary of Kiwanis International.

“Kiwanis Club of Belleville has sponsored many important projects, including the Quinte Science and Technology Fair, High School scholarships, and the Terrific Kids Program,” the release continues. The latter program recognizes students for improvements in behaviour, relationships with their peers, attendance and school work.