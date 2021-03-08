Kiwanis Club bringing country tribute tour to Belleville
Kiwanis Club of Belleville volunteers are organizing an outdoor concert featuring tributes to country music stars.
The Country Legends Tribute Tour, featuring veteran artists performing the music of Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and the Zac Brown Band, is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Belleville Exhibition Park, the former fairground at 240 Bridge St. W.
It’s being planned as a socially-distanced drive-in show.
“Each singer will perform a string of hits from the featured artist complete with authentic costume changes,” reads a news release from the club. “The grand finale of this show, which has sold out many venues, will include all three artists!
“Experience the biggest hits in this incredible live tribute to three of the greatest country legends. Their look and sound are incredible!”
This year marks the 106th anniversary of Kiwanis International.
Kiwanians raise funds for community projects, with past causes including
“Kiwanis Club of Belleville has sponsored many important projects, including the Quinte Science and Technology Fair, High School scholarships, and the Terrific Kids Program,” the release continues. The latter program recognizes students for improvements in behaviour, relationships with their peers, attendance and school work.
The club has also supported Adopt-a-Child, Gleaners Food Bank, the No Limits Program, Good Backpack Program, and the Good Baby Box, as well as establishing the Kiwanis Skateboard Park.
Single tickets to August’s concert are $35 plus tax at the door or by calling 1-800-516-5810. The price for two tickets is $60, or four for $112, again if booked by phone.
Tickets are also available online at tinyurl.com/benefitcam, but service fees apply.
More information is available by following @benefitcampaign on Facebook and Instagram or @benefitshowcmg on Twitter.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 7:30.