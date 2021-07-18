Lake Ontario level rises, dam outflows increased

Regulators of Lake Ontario water levels say they will increase water flows on the Moses-Saunders Dam in Cornwall due to a seven centimeter (2.8-inch) rise in water levels thanks to a slew of above-average rainfall events in the region.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, the body which controls lake levels through the opening and closing of floodgates at the Moses-Saunders Dam, said despite major rain storms Lake Ontario remains well below seasonal normal levels.

Closely gauging water levels is critical given flooding concerns held by residents living along the lake on both Canadian and United States’ shores who experienced flooding due to high water levels in the past several years.

The river board said in a press release, “precipitation in the recent two weeks has had a positive impact and the wetter conditions have increased Lake Ontario water levels by approximately seven centimetres (2.8 inche). Normally, Lake Ontario water levels typically have begun the seasonal decline by this time of year.”

“Water levels are currently at 74.80 metres (245.41 feet) which is approximately 22 centimetres (8.7 inches) below long-term average levels for mid-July. Due to this increase in water levels, the lake has risen above the low water deviation (Criterion H14) threshold prescribed in the regulation plan known as Plan 2014. This means that the board’s authority to deviate from plan-prescribed flows expires this week. Therefore, the board will stop current deviations and return to regulation plan flows on July 17.”

The return to regulation plan flows means an increase in Lake Ontario outflows, the board said.

As a result, water levels will decrease on Lake St. Lawrence approximately 15-20 centimetres (5.9 -7.9 inches) and rise on Lake St. Louis and at the Port of Montreal approximately 10-15 centimetres (3.9- 5.9 inches).