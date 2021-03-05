





Leachman's last starring role - in PEC - debuts Tuesday

Article content The new film Jump, Darling is a big leap for writer-director Phil Connell, with Prince Edward County serving as both inspiration and setting. The drama stars the late Cloris Leachman and Toronto-based newcomer Thomas Duplessie was both shot and set mainly in the county. It will be released Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Leachman's last starring role - in PEC - debuts Tuesday Back to video The main set was The Red Barns, a former communal art space north of Picton, but the movie is also packed with plenty of local scenes. Toronto’s Connell, 42, had never before written or directed a feature film. He graduated in 2001 from Queen’s University’s commerce program. He said his career then took a “zig-zag,” as he moved between jobs in business and film and back again. Yet he and his production team managed to land an Academy Award-winning Hollywood veteran to star as Margaret, a grandmother grappling with dementia. “It was Cloris Leachman’s last starring role,” Leachman’s manager, Juliet Green, told The Intelligencer.

Article content Thomas Duplessie, a Miramichi, N.B. native and Toronto resident, plays Margaret’s grandson, Russell. An aspiring drag queen in the big city, Russell gets an ultimatum from his boyfriend: pursue drag, or choose the hetero-normative life his partner wants. Escaping to the countryside Russell, trying to find his voice as an artist, retreats to his grandmother’s Picton home, where she’s struggling with declining health. Connell said both characters are “fighting for their own destiny.” “My experience growing up was visiting my grandmother in a small town,” said Connell. “That was kind of the beating heart of the film. “I liked the city-versus-country aspect to the film. It was easy for me to sketch that out.” His grandmother, Margaret Faurote, lived in the Vermont town of Middlebury and, in 1999, bought a cottage on Prince Edward County’s Big Island. She, too, had dementia in her later years. She died in 2018; the cottage remains in the family. Connell said his grandmother had been living independently prior to when he started writing the script in 2013. “She was a very strong, independent person,” he said, but she was “very much preparing for what she felt would be her inevitable decline. “For her, that was a very sort of dreaded decision … moving into a place that kind of feels like the runway to the end.” Her wrestling with that process inspired the situation faced by Leachman’s character. The real Margaret did move, in her late 80s, into a “wonderful” place with a range of care options, her grandson said. By the time the film was in pre-production, her condition was declining.

Article content “At some point the piece of work and what was happening in my life were kind of converging,” he said. Though the film does not identify Toronto specifically, it establishes the county setting clearly by using shots of local signs. Connell said setting it in the county gave him options for the script, allowing characters to go a solar farm, the beach (you guessed it: Sandbanks Provincial Park), and more. “I also felt it would be fun – that the actual experience of making it there would be great.” County on the screen During the June 2019 shoot, most of the cast and crew stayed in Belleville, occupying two floors of a hotel and socializing “as if we’d all gone to camp together,” said Connell. Staying in the city meant people could walk to stores, etc., he said, though the decision to film mostly outside Toronto also meant it was more difficult to replace balky equipment or any specialized crew who fell ill. Apart from industry-related troubles, he said, “it was amazing … exactly what we wanted.” Numerous locations turn up on the screen. Rossmore’s Green Root, Picton’s Giant Tiger, Cherry Valley antique barn MacCool’s Re-Use, the Mustang Drive-In, Regent Theatre, Wellings of Picton and more appear, though some only in a montage. A Picton house served as the setting for a card game, but don’t believe what you see in the New York City scene involving characters on a balcony. “Picton Harbour Inn stands in for Manhattan,” Connell revealed with a laugh. “We green-screened in the skyline.”

Article content Small budget, tight group Telefilm Canada granted $125,000 in seed financing. Connell explained the federal agency, unlike other funders of film, did not require him to seek any other funding. But the crew decided to raise more. He declined to state the cost of making Jump, Darling but said the budget was “very, very small” in film terms. Connell entered the script in various contests, getting all the feedback he could to ensure the final version was solid. Making the movie would still be “a slog,” he said, but not a nightmare. “It was pretty magical, to be honest. It was everything, personally, I hoped it would be. “There was a real esprit de corps. “And meanwhile, we had this 93-year-old Hollywood legend walking around on set, bringing this real legitimacy to what we were doing.” Star power Leachman and her daughter, Dinah Englund, resided at a Wellington-area cottage and used The Red Barns’ coach house – vacated during production – between takes. “The fact that it was a micro-budget indie helped with arriving on set with a Hollywood legend,” star Thomas Duplessie said. “It was a smaller, scrappier production. It put you more at ease. Everyone was friendly and accessible.” Duplessie and Connell both described friendly interactions with Leachman. “She was famously not interested in answering questions, participating in a collaborative way with you about how the scene was going to go. She wanted to inhabit the character” without imposing her own view on direction, Connell said.

Article content Connell asked how many takes would be too many; Leachman told him she’d once done 14 takes for Mel Brooks. Connell chose not to reach that number. Yet despite her seven-decade career as an actor, said Connell, a “kind of shame came over her” if she felt she could have done better in a take, he said. “You could see that sense of professionalism in her in everything she did. “She would give us something a little bit different every time. The film also stars Linda Kash (Best In Show, Waiting for Guffman), Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Dawn of the Dead), and real-life drag performers Tynomi Banks, Miss Fiercelicious and Faye Slift. Adding to the local content, Belleville’s Kwaku Adu-Poku plays student Zachary, while Marc Caven of Milford plays Rene. Executive producers David Carter and Steven Del Degan have houses outside Wellington and Hillier respectively. “Lovely” film Leachman got to see the film online in late September, but never with an audience. “I loved it. It was lovely,” she told the crew. Leachman and her daughter “absolutely adored being up there. They thought it was gorgeous,” manager Juliet Green said Friday from Beverly Hills. “They had an amazing experience with the filmmakers, who couldn’t have been more wonderful.” Referring to the film’s exploration of queer culture, Green added, “She’s always been an advocate of equal rights for everybody, so it was her pleasure to participate in this” Leachman also recorded an introduction played prior to its debut screening Oct. 2 at Toronto’s Ontario Place Drive-In during the Inside Out festival. Leachman died Jan. 27, 2021. Connell said there was no indication during shooting that it could be one of her final films. “I wasn’t interested in going there. It didn’t feel right to suggest or even kind of mentally process the idea.” Connell said he wants his movie to have theatrical screenings, but they’re pending pandemic restrictions. Jump, Darling premieres March 9 to Canadian audiences of video-on-demand services, both on television and online. To view the trailer, visit tinyurl.com/jumpdar.

