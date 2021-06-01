Learning Foundation thanks Quinte for feeding students
The “Now More than Ever” campaign launched in fall 2020 to fund the Food for Learning student program was a resounding success, reports the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation.
More than $300,000 in donations were raised to help provide students with nutritious foods during the school year, said the foundation in a press release.
The program had to “be redesigned to accommodate the new pandemic safety protocols. The program delivery model was changed and students were provided with individually portioned, prepackaged food items,” the foundation said.
The foundation said it spent more to buy food given pandemic measures requiring the purchas of pre- portioned, prepackaged ready to serve food which is considerably higher than buying in bulk.
“This meant a huge increase in our projected budget and not enough funds to cover the costs. Food for Learning is a program of The Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation. In order to meet student needs across all Foundation programs, a major fundraising campaign, Now More than Ever, was launched. The support was overwhelming,” the foundation said.
When the third wave of the pandemic hit, once again, schools were in an extended period of school closures and all students were learning from home.
“Yet again, we shifted our focus. All school principals were invited to provide a list of their students who would could benefit from Food for Learning at home support, and we have been providing a monthly $50 grocery card to those students. This is the food equivalent value that they would have received if they were eating daily at school,” the foundation said.
Food for Learning will continue this support through the summer.
“We are anticipating that next year, the student nutrition programs will initially look very similar to the programs offered this year, with single serve food items being offered to all students. While we are concerned about next year’s budget, we’re also hopeful that our fundraising events will take place. Our commitment remains that no child in our region has to learn on an empty stomach,” the foundation said.
Donations can be mailed to The Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation (HPE Learning Foundation) with a notation at the bottom of your cheque of Food for Learning, 156 Ann Street, Belleville, ON K8N 3L3, or made on line by visiting our website hpefoodforlearning.ca or by calling 613-966-1170, ext. 62232.