Limited surgery resuming in Trenton, Belleville

Article content

Quinte Health Care is resuming, in a limited way, some surgical procedures while awaiting provincial directives to do more.

Though emergent and urgent surgery has not stopped during the pandemic, non-urgent surgery and other services were put on hold during the first and third waves.

Surgery program director Kristina Cruess said all outpatient surgery at Trenton Memorial Hospital resumed Tuesday.

Starting Monday, May 31, all day surgery in Trenton will also be open.

“We are starting ramping up,” vice-president Jeff Hohenkerk said during Tuesday’s board meeting, adding staff are “monitoring the impact” of the change.

“We can continue as long as we don’t impact any inpatient beds,” he said.

Some surgical services at Belleville General Hospital will also return starting next week.

“We’re expanding our criteria to provide access to a larger surgical population but still within the definitions of urgent and priority cases,” Cruess said Wednesday in a telephone interview.