Little free libraries feed the need to read

While sitting at home to avoid a virus, readers always need some books to inspire us.

But wherever can you find yourself a new book?

Check near your house – it’s worth taking a look.

Some people keep outdoor boxes of books, you see.

They’re outside daycares and churches, by homes and by trees.

You can take books or leave them – there’s never a fee.

It’s why these boxes are little free libraries.

Some are family projects or memorials or for fun.

(Some folks don’t remember when theirs was begun.)

There’s one in Belleville, northeast of Meyers Pier.

Nicole Black and Cory Anderson refreshed theirs this year.

On top there’s an apple and umbrella, both decorative features.

So as you may have guessed, the owners are teachers.

Up to 10 people come by on a really busy day.

Each time they do, books go and books stay.

“I always just loved the idea,” Black says with a smile.

She reports there are more libraries, all within a mile.