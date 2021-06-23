Live entertainment in store for Hastings Manor residents
Article content
It’s been seemingly forever.
But after 15 months of COVID-19 pandemic isolation separated from families and friends, seniors residents of Hastings Manor in Belleville are looking forward to a summer chocked full of outdoor live entertainment.
Live entertainment in store for Hastings Manor residents Back to video
The Hastings Manor Family Council, comprised of family and friends of Manor residents, say live entertainment acts will be paid for through an entertainment fund set up shortly before the pandemic began.
Belleville’s Grant Committee, through the city’s Arts and Culture program, awarded the family council a grant of $5,000 to bring a little joy into the lives of Manor residents through entertainment events to be held on the sprawling grounds of the residence with proper physical distancing.
Musician Andy Forgie is scheduled for a series of eight concerts at the home’s outside pavilion starting July 7, said the family council in a statement.
Advertisement
Article content
“Hastings Manor Family Council, which is made up of volunteers who have family and friends as residents at the home established the ‘Hastings Manor Family Council Entertainment fund’ in late 2019 just prior to COVID-19. It was established due to the fact the home has no budget for entertainment,” the council said.
Family Council members started paying for entertainers out of their own pockets and then decided to create an entertainment fund.
The home assisted the family council by supplying a tax-deductible receipt for anyone donating to the fund. Prior to COVID-19, members of the family council made attempts to get funds from local civic groups without success, the group said.
Anyone wishing to donate funds to go for entertainment for residents at Hastings Manor are asked to contact Sue McGrath, chair of the family council, at hmfamcouncil@gmail.com .
Any donations have to be clearly directed to ‘Hastings Manor Family Council Entertainment Fund’ in order to be solely used for resident’s entertainment.