All visitors to the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre will, starting Sept. 22, have to show proof of full vaccination or exemption, along with identification, prior to entry.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The day is also the provincial deadline requiring the same proof at various other venues, including include bars, restaurants, bingo halls, racing venues, indoor sports venues, casinos and nightclubs.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Proof of full vaccination required at QSWC starting Sept. 22 Back to video

Visitors to the wellness centre should expect lineups to be slightly longer, staff noted in a press release, citing the need to confirm vaccination status in addition to the contract screening and tracing process.

Those who don’t comply with rules will be told to leave, the release added.

Exemptions to the facility’s rules include those with documented proof of an exemption from a doctor or registered nurse; children younger than 12; youths younger than 18 who are actively involved (not as spectators) in an organized sport, including dance and swimming lessons, and their coaches and officials. Those making payments, registering for programs, or making bookings, as well as those seeing a physiotherapist or massage therapist, are also exempt.

To obtain proof of full vaccination, visit covid19.ontario.ca or call 1-833-943-3900. For questions about the wellness centre, call 613-966-4632 or write to rccsgeneral@belleville.ca.

There were 24 cases of COVID-19 active regionally on Friday, with four new cases announced.

There were also three recoveries reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health but no new deaths and no change in the number of infected patients in Belleville General Hospital. Two were in intensive care there and did not need ventilators.