Article content

Local public health doctors say the public’s compliance with pandemic precautions is bending the COVID-19 infection curve, but staying home when sick remains vital.

There were, as of Thursday, 75 cases active in the region. The past week has seen both increases and decreases, but the day’s count was less than half the peak of more than 160 cases recorded in early April.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local COVID curve bending, but rates remain relatively high Back to video

“We have seen the curve bent,” the health unit’s Dr. Ethan Toumishey said Wednesday at a Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Board of Health meeting. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

“It is essential that we still continue to maintain the measures and precautions,” medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said.

“I understand everyone is fatigued. Everyone wants this pandemic to be over,” Oglaza said.

“By adhering to these measures, we’ll end it sooner.

“Some of the settings in which we see transmission are where these precautions are not maintained,” said Oglaza.