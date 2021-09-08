Local homelessness increasing; Hastings County planning next steps

With homelessness on the rise, Hastings County workers are preparing a multi-pronged approach to the situation, with newly-assigned staff, a housing plan, and more data-based research all on the horizon.

They’ve recorded an increase in homelessness in the area, especially in Belleville, the largest centre in the Quinte region and the place in which the most services are available.

“What we’re seeing in the City of Belleville is not uncommon in communities across Ontario,” Suzanne Ritchie Raymond, the county’s director of community and human services, said in a telephone interview.

“COVID has amplified the need because some services weren’t available, and there were some additional challenges with people being able to access services.

“At the same time, housing costs have risen.”

To find solutions, she said, “we need to have collaboration” between all levels of government, community organizations and the private sector.

Members of the county’s joint community and human services committee met Wednesday online for their monthly meeting.

Dominating the agenda was a county-commissioned report by members of Bridge Street United Church. The document summarizes results of an April survey in Belleville as part of a national point-in-time count of homeless populations. It is intended as a snapshot of the homelessness situation in the city during a 24-hour period which began at noon April 20.

The survey was completed with federal funding allocated by the county.

“More people are experiencing homelessness in Belleville compared to 2018, and for longer periods of time,” said Steve van de Hoef, the church’s program manager and the study’s lead author.