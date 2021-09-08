Local homelessness increasing; Hastings County planning next steps
With homelessness on the rise, Hastings County workers are preparing a multi-pronged approach to the situation, with newly-assigned staff, a housing plan, and more data-based research all on the horizon.
They’ve recorded an increase in homelessness in the area, especially in Belleville, the largest centre in the Quinte region and the place in which the most services are available.
“What we’re seeing in the City of Belleville is not uncommon in communities across Ontario,” Suzanne Ritchie Raymond, the county’s director of community and human services, said in a telephone interview.
“COVID has amplified the need because some services weren’t available, and there were some additional challenges with people being able to access services.
“At the same time, housing costs have risen.”
To find solutions, she said, “we need to have collaboration” between all levels of government, community organizations and the private sector.
Members of the county’s joint community and human services committee met Wednesday online for their monthly meeting.
Dominating the agenda was a county-commissioned report by members of Bridge Street United Church. The document summarizes results of an April survey in Belleville as part of a national point-in-time count of homeless populations. It is intended as a snapshot of the homelessness situation in the city during a 24-hour period which began at noon April 20.
The survey was completed with federal funding allocated by the county.
“More people are experiencing homelessness in Belleville compared to 2018, and for longer periods of time,” said Steve van de Hoef, the church’s program manager and the study’s lead author.
The survey found at least 180 people were homeless compared to 150 in 2018. Among them were five families with a total of 10 children.
Led by project coordinator Craig Olivier, the church group surveyed 153 people and used administrative data to identify a further 14 in transitional homes and three in emergency shelters.
The pandemic has contributed to homelessness, van de Hoef said, but the problem isn’t due solely to the coronavirus.
“COVID has uncovered many of the inequities in our society. Certainly it exacerbated some of them and created new ones, undoubtedly,” he told The Intelligencer.
The report notes some findings should be treated with caution because of various factors, including some difficulty in gathering data during the pandemic.
Despite that, van de Hoef said, “I am confident that this is an accurate picture of homelessness in Belleville” during the study period. Ritchie Raymond agreed.
She said some of the findings were “concerning.”
People were also homeless for longer periods of time than recorded in 2018. Seventy-two of this year’s respondents had been homeless for more than a year.
“Indigenous people are greatly overrepresented, accounting for 20 per cent of those surveyed,” she wrote in her own report to the county committee. Census data shows about five per cent of the city’s residents identify as Indigenous.
Relatively few youth were surveyed; the report’s authors say that may be explained by fewer surveys completed at service-based locations due to the pandemic.
But van de Hoef said it’s important to support young people who are homeless, since they are more prone to experience the same problem later in life.
Committee members on Wednesday praised the report, saying such data are important for securing future funding. They also asked for more information.
Belleville Coun. Garnet Thompson, an interim committee member, asked whether people with disabilities were included.
Ritchie Raymond said 58 per cent of those surveyed received Ontario disability benefits.
She said her department is analyzing the report’s data. Further reports on homelessness will reach the committee this fall and a November homelessness enumeration is planned; results are due in early 2022.
“We will be looking at creating a housing master plan,” she said. That will include details of how the county can support affordable housing.
By mid-September, she told the committee, a six-person community response team from the department will be dedicated – partially or fully – to managing complex cases county-wide.
Their goal, in partnership with other agencies, will be helping people and families to stabilize their lives and fill gaps in services.
The department is also reviewing past investments and the department’s own operations. Those reviews will help to decide what changes could help improve the response to local needs, and what advocacy may be needed to gain provincial and federal support.
The community and human services committee received the report but took no further action. The church’s van de Hoef is to speak to the committee during its Oct. 13 meeting.