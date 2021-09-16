$10-a-day childcare doesn't add up logically
Article content
In just a few short days Canadians will be heading to the polls to cast their vote.
Advertisement
Article content
The election itself has been much debated on its necessity with a generalized feeling that it was an unnecessary political stunt by the Liberal leader Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to gain a majority government.
$10-a-day childcare doesn't add up logically Back to video
But early predictions are showing that calling for an early election may cost the current Prime Minister his job as leader of Canada.
It is also safe to assume that this federal election is going to cost Canadian taxpayers a lot of money and place a lot of people at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Nevertheless, many are committed to the democratic process and will get out or mail in their ballot for this election.
The two leading parties, the Conservatives and the Liberals have been pandering to a lot of groups by making promises they know they can’t entirely keep.
One such promise that has turned into a forefront issue this election is national childcare.
Trudeau has made high-profile commitments in the lead-up to Monday’s election day, promising a $10-a-day childcare plan across several provinces (Ontario isn’t one of them).
And Conservative leader Erin O’Toole promises a refundable child-care tax credit that would cover up to 75 per cent of a family’s annual fees for households who have children not in subsidized childcare, the credit would then replace the current Child Care Tax Expense Deduction.
O’Toole’s plan is very similar to that of Quebec’s own tax credit and would be paid out throughout the year.
While a $10-a-day childcare plan is a nice gesture, it isn’t a realistic idea, why should others have to pay for my kids to be taken care of while I am at work?
Advertisement
Article content
It’s a dream, a promise that will not see fruition because it doesn’t add up logically.
When you make the personal choice to have kids, you also make the choice to accept the financial obligations that go hand-in-hand with raising them.
If the financial obligation becomes a burden then you know you stop after one, you don’t go on and have more kids expecting others to pay for their upbringing.
Besides that, Ontario hasn’t even opted into the $10-a-day plan, only eight provinces have signed up so far Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Yukon, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
And while the $10-a-day plan is also promised by the New Democratic Party it fails to mention that even the most influential in society who have the means to either stay at home with their kids or pay the price of child care would also benefit from this idea.
In fact both plans, either Liberal or Conservative, benefit the rich and cushion their pockets, which shouldn’t sit well with Canadian taxpayers.
It’s one thing to offer a subsidy based on income to help parents get themselves back into the workforce but a complete absurdity to offer that same support to someone who can openly pay for it.
The Conservative plan could potentially be put into action by 2022, while the Liberal plan wouldn’t be possible until almost 2026.
Realistically though what they should look into is regulating the fees that childcare centres/providers can charge in each province.
Advertisement
Article content
Then they should look at adding more subsidy spots while raising the net income slightly so that those that are in the working class but not making bank can apply for governmental assistance.
Working class these days usually means living paycheck to paycheck so that would encompass a good chunk of people who could benefit with a little help without placing the financial burden on
those that don’t have kids or have already put in their time raising their own kids, after all that is why we have the Child Care Benefit that is paid out in monthly stipends.
The promises being made today for childcare are not the promises that will get Canada’s economy back and it’s not the type of promise that will benefit us all in the future.