Article content This year the Quinte region will be celebrating 25 years of kindness during the annual Violence Awareness & Random Acts of Kindness Week from March 8th to March 14th. The annual VARAK week promotes positive energy in hopes of counteracting the negative effects of senseless violence throughout the community. With the strain of COVID-19 weighing on the community, co-chair of the VARAK committee Chris Macdonald said that the 25th Kindness Anniversary will be a welcome distraction given the challenges that the pandemic has had on the Quinte region. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 2021 marks 25th anniversary for Violence Awareness & Random Acts of Kindness Week Back to video The annual celebration typically kicks off with opening ceremonies, a candlelight vigil and student awards, but due to the pandemic, the VARAK committee has been innovative in developing COVID-19 friendly ways to celebrate. This year, local area elementary school students are invited to participate in the electronic version of the annual colouring and poster contests online through the Quinte Mall website at www.quintemall.com.

Article content High schools are invited to nominate a student for the high school Kindness Citizen award. The winner of the high school Kindness Citizen award will be picked at random from a draw and will receive a laptop computer courtesy of the Quinte Mall. Two other students will also be drawn to receive a bursary from the VARAK Committee. The schedule for the 25th Annual Violence Awareness and Random Acts of Kindness week is as follows. On Monday, March 8th the community is invited to participate in the Community Candle Light Vigil by lighting a candle and taking a minute of silence at 7:00 p.m. in remembrance of all victims of violence. Tuesday, March 9th, Kindness Crews will be hitting the streets to commit random acts of kindness and gratitude for frontline heroes and first responders in Belleville, Trenton, Madoc, Marmora, Wellington, Bloomfield, Picton, Consecon, Frankford and Stirling. Wednesday, March 10th is Blue Ribbon of Hope Day where residents are encouraged to wear blue to stand against violence and promote kindness. Thursday, March 11th will be Thankful Thursday, a day encouraging residents to carve time out of their day to text, message or call somebody who has touched their lives with kindness and to thank them. On Friday, March 12th residents can participate in Friendly Friday by surprising a family member, friend or neighbour with an inspirational note, flowers, email, card or some other act of kindness to let them know how much they are appreciated.

Article content On Saturday, March 13th, the Kindness Citizen of the Year will be awarded. The community is encouraged to nominate individuals for the Kindness Citizen of the Year who have demonstrated acts of kindness. A draw will be held to select the winner. Lastly, Sunday, March 14th is the Random Acts of Kindness Day. Residents are encouraged to perform acts of kindness for the good of others. “I would like to thank the greater Quinte, Hastings and Prince Edward County communities for being a part of the kindness movement and for embracing our ideology that kindness is contagious,” added Macdonald. “Kindness is contagious and its’ effects are endless, so let’s be part of the ripple.” Offered to 59 area elementary schools and 14 high schools, the VARAK program is made possible by the overwhelming generosity and support of service clubs, local businesses and other organizations within the greater Quinte community. The Quinte Mall, the Intelligencer, the Community Press, the County Weekly News, the Trentonian and Charms Diamond Centres are once again sponsoring the Kindness Citizen of the Year Award. The Kindness Citizen of the Year will have their name permanently displayed on a Pillar at the Kindness Court in Quinte Mall as well as receiving other gifts and prizes. Ballots for the Kindness Citizen Award will be appearing in the local newspapers mentioned above or available online by visiting www.varak.ca or www.quintemall.com

