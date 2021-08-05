The RCAF Aerospace Warfare Center Commanding Officer, Colonel M.C.G. Lehoux, welcomed a new commanding officer (CO) for the RCAF’s Operational Test & Evaluation (OT&E) Squadron. During the ceremony held Friday, July 30, Lieutenant-Colonel (LCol) Matthew Parsons took over as commanding officer of 434 (OT&E) Sqn from LCol John Whalen.

Article content

“I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility by the RCAF and by the RAWC. I am honored, but to be honest, also a bit intimidated. 434 Squadron completes a heck of a lot of vital work that enables new capabilities in the air force. To do this, we may need to fly any aircraft type, operate any aerospace ground equipment, use any of the training simulators, and perhaps trial some non-RCAF equipment.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 434 “Bluenose” Squadron gets new skipper Back to video

The role of 434 (OT&E) Squadron is to provide responsive full-spectrum Operational Test & Evaluation support to the RCAF, including ADM(Mat), DGAEPM, 1 Cdn Air Div and 2 Cdn Air Div. This includes OT&E for all air systems, both aircraft and ground-based, as well as non-flying systems, with detachments across Canada.

LCol John Whalen expressed his gratitude for his experience during his tenure as CO of 434 (OT&E) Squadron.

“434 Squadron provides a unique opportunity for a Commanding Officer (CO) as the CO of the only squadron in the Royal Canadian Air Force with personnel from the east coast to the west coast across four time zones, assigned to all of the major wings at 8 Test and Evaluation Flights, conducting operational testing on all of the RCAF fleets and the Aerospace equipment that supports air operations and also includes a section in Ottawa that coordinates all Operational Flight Testing making the squadron truly unique.”

LCol Matthew Parsons joined the Canadian Forces in 1991 as a Regular Officer Training Plan (ROTP) student, studying physics at the University of Saskatchewan. After graduation, LCol Parsons trained to be a search and rescue pilot on the CH113 Labrador helicopter at 442 Squadron in Comox, British Columbia, and then on the CH146 Griffon helicopter at 417 Squadron in Cold Lake, Alberta. In 2005, he completed a year-long course at the Empire Test Pilot School in the United Kingdom and returned to Cold Lake as an experimental test pilot to conduct engineering test and evaluation (T&E) on the Griffon and CH149 Cormorant helicopters. LCol Parsons then moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was embedded with Boeing personnel to conduct developmental and production T&E on the CH147F Chinook helicopter.