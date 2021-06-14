8 AMS celebrates Bill Robertson's 100th birthday
Article content
Members of 8 Air Maintenance Squadron (8 AMS) based at 8 Wing Trenton along with members of 418 (Belleville) RCAFA celebrated the 100th birthday of Bill Robertson with a small socially-distanced visit on Friday, June 11th.
Robertson was a bomb aimer in World War Two. After a successful bombing mission in Belgium, his Halifax III Bomber took heavy fire from the German Luftwaffe. Robertson and his crew were forced to bail out of the aircraft. He then sheltered in place in Belgium for four months until the end of the war. 8 AMS has had a close relationship with Robertson for many years through their partnership with 418 Wing in Belleville.
8 AMS celebrates Bill Robertson's 100th birthday Back to video
8 AMS recognized Bill Robertson’s milestone and his special connection to the unit with a small group of 8 AMS personnel on Friday.
In 2015, 71 years after the crash, Bill Robertson returned to the site in Belgium as well as reuniting with the family members of the men and women who aided him while he evaded the enemy in Belgium.
Advertisement
Article content
“We are proud to have the opportunity to honour Bill Robertson today for his 100th birthday, as well as his amazing story and the contributions he made in World War Two. It has been a privilege for the squadron to maintain a relationship with him over the years, and we hope to celebrate many more milestones with him,” said Lieutenant Colonel Adam Emond, Commanding Officer of 8 Air Maintenance Squadron.
8 AMS’s mission is to enable Royal Canadian Air Force operations worldwide through operationally focused 2nd line support, training, and Explosive Ordnance/Improvised Explosive Device handling and disposal.
8 AMS strives for continued excellence in its objective to provide safe and effective second line maintenance support to Air Mobility and Search and Rescue units at 8 Wing and across Canada. Working together as a team to meet its diverse missions, 8 AMS lives up to its motto – Conjunctis Viribus (With Combined Powers).