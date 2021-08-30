For their community gardens barbecue, the only food the Community Development Council, CDC, of Quinte needed to source from the store was the meat –they’ve got the produce covered.

Gardeners, who have been growing produce at raised flower beds behind the Salvation Army Church in Belleville, celebrated their 2021 harvest Thursday. The raised flower beds were made possible through the CDC Quinte’s community gardens program, which has been the organization’s longest running initiative dating back to 1994.

A barbecue celebrating community-grown produce

“Actually, this is the first time we’ve had a barbecue for it. So it’s nice to see everyone come out today in this heat.” said Jim Mallabar, community garden coordinator for the Community Development Council of Quinte. “The Community Development Council of Quinte has had a partnership with the Salvation Army Church for about five years now.”

CDC Quinte is a non-profit, charitable organization which aims to lower food insecurity in all of the Hastings & Prince Edward Counties. Written on their website, CDC Quinte says, “the goal of our food security programs is that everyone would have access to an adequate supply of safe, affordable and nutritious food without social or economic barriers.”

Additionally, CDC Quinte’s social planning work hopes to heighten awareness, increase understanding and work to find solutions for the social issues affecting community members in the Hastings & Prince Edward Counties.

The raised flower beds are just one way CDC Quinte contributes to their goal of lowering food insecurity in the region. In 2020, CDC Quinte had 127 raised garden beds throughout Belleville and the surrounding areas. Those 127 garden beds helped feed 1100 people throughout the year.