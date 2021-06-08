A better patient experience is coming to central east Ontario

Article content

Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH), along with six other hospital organizations representing 14 hospitals in Ontario’s central east region, are partnering to deliver a new, digital clinical information system (CIS). Once implemented, each of the 1.5 million people in the central east region who receive hospital care will have a single, unified personal health record across the partner hospitals.

This collaboration represents the largest number of individual organizations joining together on Epic in Ontario and will transform the way health care is delivered for generations to come.

“For the first time in central east Ontario, patients and their hospital care team will have real-time access to each patient’s health information in one place,” said Varouj Eskedjian, President and CEO at CMH. “The CIS will dramatically improve the ways patients and health professionals communicate with each other, supporting them to make the best possible decisions about each individual’s treatment and care.”

As hospitals across Ontario have faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic together over the last 16 months, our partner hospitals have gained an even greater understanding of the importance of having a shared CIS in place to support the best possible care for our 1.5 million patients across the region.