A Theatre Club and 99.3 County FM presents Halfway There
Despite the challenging work conditions brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Norm Foster production of the world premiere of Halfway There has been in the works for months by professionals and local talent. On Sunday, March 28th at 8 p.m., 99.3 County FM will be hosting the radio play.
The new theatre club in Prince Edward County, A Theatre Club, is excited to bring the play to life after safely managing to pull together local performers to produce the Foster comedy.
“It is important for our group of writers, actors, directors, musicians and production people to continue working on ways to keep our creative spirit alive and continue to entertain people,” said A Theatre Club executive producer Phil Knox. “This project with 99.3 County FM provides all the elements to do it in a safe environment for all.”
99.3 County FM will be airing the production on Sundays through to April 18th.
“99.3 County FM has provided our club with a wonderful way to tap into the talents of writers, actors, directors, producers, musicians, sound production people and just about anyone who wants to volunteer,” said Knox.
Residents are invited to tune in and listen as favourite local actors bring the play Halfway There alive as a big city doctor moves to a small maritime town and encounters the wit and wisdom of four local women.
“When Executive Producer Phil Knox presented the idea of bringing radio plays back to life our production director Pat Larkin and I immediately embraced the idea,” said 99.3 County FM general manager Craig Mills. “The actors in PEC have been starved by the pandemic of the chance to perform and we believe the public is hungry for live theatre.”
A Theatre Club in the County has teamed up with 99.3 County FM to present a four-week radio series and said that Halfway There is the first of many productions from A Theatre Club.
“We have several different productions under development from teams of writers working together on brand new ideas to adapting former stage plays to the radio audiences,” said Knox. “Local musicians contributing to the mix with actors and sound effects people to create a refreshed style of radio plays.”
Halfway There – Radio Play Version by Norm Foster
Episode 1 Sunday, March 28, 8 to 8:30 p.m.
Episode 2 Sunday, April 4, 8-8:30 p.m.
Episode 3 Sunday, April 1, 8-8:30 p.m.
Episode 4 Sunday, April 18, 8-8:30 p.m.
Residents can also stream the production online at www.993countyfm.ca.
“We are very excited about this concept that the members are putting together. We have members from all over Hastings and Prince Edward County,” added Knox. “Norm Foster has provided us with an excellent story to kick offer our first broadcast productions and we are excited he has taken a role in our cast as well.”