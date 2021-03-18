





Article content Belleville outreach worker Debbie Pike says provincial affordable housing policies are failing the most vulnerable during a pandemic with more people living rough on the street. In a virtual press conference hosted by Just Recovery Ontario Thursday, Pike told provincial community leaders that those drawing assistance such as disability are facing great difficulty paying rising rents which leaves very little money at the end of the month for food and other necessities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Advocates urge Ontario to address housing crises in upcoming budget Back to video Just Recovery Ontario is urging the government ahead of its March 24 budget to address a lack of affordable housing and homelessness. Pike is a member of Not Alone Team – Quinte, a non-for-profit group in Belleville helping the poor, hungry, and residentially challenged through outreach through meals, food drives and advocacy. Pike said “in order to be affordable, the cost of housing should not exceed 30 per cent of a household income. But we’ve been finding in the middle class to the homeless, the average cost of housing is actually 60 per cent to 100 per cent of a person’s income.

Article content “What does this mean? It means that some people who originally did not face housing issues are struggling. It also means that some people cannot afford to have a roof over their heads. It also means the most vulnerable people, namely seniors, disabled people, the working poor, those who have lost their jobs to the pandemic, those with cognitive disabilities, those struggling with mental health challenges, are facing homelessness and food insecurities,” Pike said. “The waiting list in our community for affordable housing is eight to 10 years, if not more for a single person. In other words, there is no affordable, subsidized housing,” Pike said. For example, a single person drawing a monthly Ontario Disability Pension receives $1,169 on ODSP. An average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in our area is $900 to $1,250 a month. This leaves little to no money for food, transportation, other necessities and once you fall behind, it’s impossible to pick up your feet,” she said. Veronica Jimenez Munoz, a housing worker in Kitchener-Waterloo acknowledged the Ontario government imposed a moratorium on tenant hearings to guarantee people would not be evicted during pandemic hardships. “However, when this moratorium ended, all these guarantees were just gone and that safety net was literally dismantled,” she said. “The eviction crisis continues to stay and has not improved. There is a direct relationship between evictions and an increase in COVID-19 cases because people cannot practise social distancing and cannot be safe if they do not have a home. For people with low income, securing a rental unit is almost an impossible task because there is a lack of affordable housing,” she said.

Article content Ahead of the Ontario government release of its budget March 24, she urged the government to find new measures to address homelessness in the pandemic. “We need also the government to look after that and to find ways to increase opportunities for people with low income to be in affordable places. It is a basic human right.” Until new provincial policies or solutions can address the crisis, she said “evicted tenants may have to rely on the shelter system where social distancing is very difficult.” Munoz suggested the province could in its new budget reinstate the moratorium on evictions as well as come up with a rental-assistance program to help vulnerable persons offset skyrocketing rents. Just Recovery Ontario said, “government policy is making us increasingly vulnerable to the pandemic, but repeated calls for change seem to go totally unheard at Queen’s Park. “While the government is holding back funds to fight a future deficit, the lack of focus on critical issues like housing and paid sick days are pushing the province into a third wave, and raising concerns in communities in every corner of the Province,” the organization said. The provincial government, meanwhile, said it “will continue to focus on protecting people’s health and jobs through the COVID-19 pandemic when Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and president of the Treasury Board, releases the 2021 Ontario Budget on March 24. “The Budget will support the province’s comprehensive vaccine distribution plan, along with providing additional resources for the health care sector and initiatives to protect the economic well-being of families, workers and employers.” Ontario said in a press release March 11 that “since the 2020 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover, Ontario has invested an additional $2.6 billion to protect and support people’s health and economic well-being.” Some affordable housing innovations by the province can be viewed by logging on to Ontario.ca/page.housing-innovation. The federal government has also set up its Rapid Housing Initiative with $1 billion in funding to build 3,000 new affordable units across Canada.

