Article content Albert College celebrated the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 12 in true COVID-19 fashion. During the day, local students enjoyed a ‘drive-thru’ celebration divided by time slots and physically distanced. Later that evening, 37 students representing 14 countries graduated from the comfort of their homes with a virtual ceremony video conveying congratulatory messages, an award presentation and a celebration recognizing their many accomplishments during this difficult school year. Head of School Mark Musca, teachers and staff members took turns in small groups, adhering to the physical distancing recommendations and gathering protocols from the province, to deliver awards, certificates and diplomas to Grade 6 and Grade 8 students on Friday, and to Grade 12 students on Saturday as they drove through the Albert College campus in their cars. Virtual award ceremonies were also held for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students this weekend to virtually recognize their many accomplishments this year in Albert’s 5 ‘A’s – Academics, Arts, Athletics, Adventure, and Active Citizenship. A Grade 6 virtual celebration will take place later this week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Albert College celebrates the Class of 2021 Back to video

Article content Top Convocation awards were presented on Saturday to Grade 12 graduates from Belleville, Napanee and Prince Edward County. Ruby Kawam, from Belleville, was awarded the Howard Award for the finest representative female student of Albert College, and the Governor General’s Academic Medal for the highest academic average in Grades 11 and 12. She has attended Albert College since Kindergarten and in her final year at Albert College she was the Chapel Prefect. Kawam received two other academic achievement awards, as well as subject awards in Biology, Chemistry and French. Next year, Kawam will be attending Ryerson University in Toronto, pursuing a Bachelor of Biomedical Engineering degree. Elliot Mundle from Napanee and Jasper Gilbert from Prince Edward County, were the co-recipients of the Marsh Award for finest representative male student. Mundle has attended Albert College since Kindergarten and was the Arts Prefect this year. He was also the recipient of the Arts Award for extensive involvement and leadership; The McIntyre Award for outstanding contribution to athletics; and The Rotary Club of Belleville “Service Above Self Award” for demonstrating an interest in and a commitment to volunteer activity. Mundle is also the recipient of a Gold Duke of Edinburgh International Award as part of the Adventure program. He graduated as an Albert College Scholar (90% average or above) and With Distinction for excellence in the 5 ‘A’s of Albert College: Academics, Arts, Athletics, Active Citizenship and Adventure.

Article content Mundle will be attending the University of Guelph, pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with co-op, majoring in Management Economics and Finance. Gilbert has attended Albert College for three years and was Head Prefect at Albert College this year. In addition to the Marsh Award, Gilbert also received the “Pete” Beach Award for conspicuous contribution and leadership in Albert College athletics; MP Neil Ellis Citizenship Award for strength of character and compassion to the service of others; and subject awards in Economics and Law. Gilbert graduated as an Albert College scholar achieving an academic average of 90% or greater, and With Distinction demonstrating excellence in all 5 of Albert’s A’s. Next year, Gilbert will be attending McGill University in Montreal to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree. Head of School, Mark Musca said, “The outstanding achievements of our graduates, and the incredible perseverance of all Albert College students this year is something for which they should be proud. The unsettling feeling of not knowing what would happen next, the endless changes, and many challenges they faced were greeted by our graduates with courage and resilience. I am very proud of the young people who have graduated today and look forward to hearing of their future successes.”

