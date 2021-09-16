All candidates debate evokes passionate answers

Bay of Quinte candidates gathered virtually Wednesday night to participate in the joint run United Way Hastings & Prince Edward and Youth2Youth HPE all candidates debate.

Focused on topics regarding an equitable COVID-19 recovery, affordable housing, addiction and mental health, poverty reduction, environmental sustainability, and commitment to reconciliation, candidates brought both their party’s perspective and their own.

Moderating the debate was retired United Church Rev. Ed Bentley, who has volunteered with social justice and healthcare organizations in the Bay of Quinte region for almost 40 years.

“[Bentley] has been an obvious choice of moderator for debates on these issues and several other federal and provincial elections,” said Brandi Hodge, United Way Hastings & Prince Edward executive director, during the livestream.

While most of the topics of debate carried the same level of calmed response from the candidates, the topic of reconciliation sparked passionate answers from many of the candidates.

“Every story I’ve ever heard from this murderous outrage has broken my heart a little bit more, they are still finding bodies, they’re still finding children,” said Janine LeClerc, candidate for the People’s Party of Canada. “This should never have happened in our country, this is an absolute shame. I hope that… somebody will be held accountable and responsible.”

“Our government asked for a swift action number 71 to 76, involving missing children in providing healing for families. It’s going to take years and years to make sure that we move through this tragedy,” said Ryan Williams, candidate for the Conservative party.