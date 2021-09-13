Bancroft OPP seeks public assistance body discovery

Article content

The Bancroft Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for any information regarding the discovery of a deceased male in York River near Hastings Heritage Way.

On September 9, 2021 at around 3:30 p.m. the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a deceased male in York River near Hastings Heritage Way.

The body of 40-year-old Matthew Welsh was identified Friday in assistance with the Office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Welsh’s death and are asking the public for any information they may have, particularly if anyone has knowledge of Welsh’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477(TIPS) or submit your tip on-line at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn a cash reward.