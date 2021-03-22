Beddie still volunteering as he closes in on 90th birthday

Beddie has been volunteering in the community for over thirty years after retiring from his previous position at Nortel. Beddie has been a treasurer for the Canadian Celiac Association, Belleville Community Care as well as his bridge club. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Beddie volunteered for the Salvation Army collecting money during Christmas collection campaigns at liquor stores.

Beddie graduated from Queen’s University Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences/Physics in 1953. As class president of 1953, Beddie was honoured with the Volunteer Service Award from Queen’s University Alumni Association in 2015. He has been volunteering at Queen’s for over 60 years and looks forward to organizing the 1953 class reunions every five years. 2023 will mark the 70th class reunion for Beddie and 1953 alumni.

He is also an active member and past vice president and treasurer of Kiwanis. Having worked with Pensioners Concerned since 1989, and Beddie is now their treasurer as well.

Beddie also prepares income tax returns for the elderly, disabled, and anyone unable to afford to make other arrangements and has done approximately 100 returns so far in 2021.

Before the pandemic, Beddie would set up a table in retirement building lobbies to collect the paperwork. Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Beddie’s work with Pensioners Concerned has changed, with clients dropping off their paperwork to Pensions Concerned to be picked up and completed by Beddie three days later.

“My father enjoyed the social aspect of spending time with people while he worked on their taxes and misses that part of his job,” explained daughter Leslie Roberts. “Some clients who have known him for years still call him at home and he still helps them figure out their way through government agencies red tape, among other problems.”