Belleville Downtown DocFest 10th Annual Film Fest enters its final weekend
The 10th Annual Belleville Downtown DocFest has saved some of the best for last as it enters its final weekend, and is showing three 2021 Academy Award shortlisted docs: the humorous and charming The Mole Agent, plus the hard-hitting Collective and Welcome to Chechyna.
Some other top picks available and streaming through the weekend, are: The Booksellers offering an affectionate story of antiquarian booksellers in New York and London; Overland presents a look at the modern state of the ancient art of falconry and includes spectacular aerial views of the United Arab Emirates and Italy; and Youth Unstoppable examines the future of our planet and the youth who will lead us there.
Catch an interview with the film’s director, Ontario based Slater Jewell-Kemker following the screening. At age 16 she had already been part of a short film that debuted at Cannes Film Festival and given a speech at the United Nations.
DocFest’s first-ever virtual festival went live across the province Friday, March 5 and concludes March 14. It kicked-off with a glitzy streamed gala that included the film, Meeting The Beatles In India followed by a stellar performance of Belleville’s own, Mark Rashotte and Andy Forgie featuring reimagined songs from The Beatles White Album. DocFest was also honoured to present an interview with the gala’s film director, two-time Emmy Award winner, Paul Saltzman. The 10th Annual Finale Film is Keyboard Fantasies. In 1986 the Canadian musician Beverly Glenn-Copeland released Keyboard Fantasies a folk-electronica recording on cassette that went largely unnoticed. After three decades, it is now recognized as a seminal work of electronic music and is finally getting the recognition it deserves.
DocFest Chair, Holly Dewar, said, “Going virtual for our 10th anniversary has been an amazing journey and we have been bowled over by the response from film-lovers here at home and right across the province. The DocFest team could not be more delighted with the number of films being streamed online by viewers. We are excited to present the film festival for our loyal audience and new viewers alike during these challenging times.”
Browse all the films available and purchase tickets at: https://watch.eventive.org/docfest2021
DocFest is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Canadian Heritage, Ontario Arts Council, and the City of Belleville.