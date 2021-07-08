Belleville man faces 17 charges after fleeing Kingston Police

Kingston Police said in a news release that at about 9:30 p.m. June 30, an officer driving near Division Street and Elliot Avenue saw a man driving a black pickup commit a driving offence while heading south on Division Street. Police did not say what the offence was in the news release, but when the officer tried to pull over the driver, he continued driving.

A Belleville man is facing 17 charges from Kingston Police after they tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic offence and the driver fled numerous times last week.

Police said the man drove the truck recklessly into an oncoming traffic lane, trying to avoid being stopped by the officer. The man then turned onto Railway Street and sped off, but not before the officer took note of the licence plate number and got a full description of the driver.

At about 10:55 p.m., police found the pickup in their own parking lot. Officers followed the truck as the driver left the lot and again tried to pull him over, but he again fled the area. This time he sped north on Division Street, passing vehicles in the oncoming lanes of traffic and running a red light while turning west onto John Counter Boulevard.

The man fled police again on Hyperion Court, and officers gave chase, but they were eventually forced to stop for the safety of others.

“The accused was driving dangerously and was posing a danger to the public’s safety,” police said.

At about 11:50 p.m., police found the vehicle again, this time on Bath Road headed west. The driver once again refused to stop for police and sped down Bath Road at over 100 km/h.

The man fled police’s attempts to stop him again about 30 minutes later near Oakview Avenue and Taylor-Kidd Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the man near Lincoln and Bayridge drives with a roadblock and stop sticks, but he avoided the roadblock by driving off the road onto a private lawn, narrowly missing people walking on the sidewalk.

This time the man fled south on Bayridge Drive, again driving twice the posted limit, then turned west on Front Road.