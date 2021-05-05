Belleville resident has that “6/49 feeling” after winning $1 million

Article content

Hardley Guelph of Belleville has that “6/49 feeling” after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the April 21 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Hardley, a married father of three, said he had to check his ticket a few times using the OLG Lottery App before he believed what he was seeing. “We screamed, hugged and prayed! This is life changing,” he said.

Hardley plans to purchase a house and help family with his winnings.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,402 jackpot wins and 372 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shop N Joy on College Street in Belleville.